RUSSELLVILLE, Ark. - Oklahoma Baptist University redshirt junior quarterback Preston Haire was named the Great American Conference Offensive Player of the Year while six total Bison were honored by the conference, it was announced Wednesday morning.

Haire, along with redshirt sophomore wide receiver Joshua Cornell, were named to the first team while junior offensive lineman Jake Foshee was named to the second team. Sophomore offensive lineman JT Vongor, sophomore running back Tyler Stuever and senior wide receiver Noah McGraw all were named to the GAC honorable mention team.

Haire, a redshirt junior out of Trophy Club, Texas, had another remarkable season for the Bison as he led the No. 1 offense in the GAC to a school record 3,041 passing yards to go with 26 touchdowns to only eight interceptions. Haire had 255 completions on the year and an impressive 63% completion percentage. Haire threw for over 200 yards in 10 of 11 games this season, had over 250 yards passing in eight games, and threw for a touchdown in all 11 games.

Haire also rushed for 542 yards on the year including seven touchdowns. Haire was in the Top 10 nationally in numerous categories all season long including completion percentage, total yards, passing yards and passing touchdowns. Haire was named GAC Player of the Week three times this season and put up some monster games throughout his junior campaign.

Maybe his most impressive showing came on Oct. 5 against Arkansas Tech.

Haire went 20-of-37 for 267 yards and three scores while also adding five carries for 149 yards and two scores. OBU was down 24-7 before the break before Haire threw a hail mary that was answered to cut the deficit before the break. He then led OBU to a furious comeback which included 36 unanswered points to earn the win.

Haire had a 50-yard touchdown run in the fourth to take the lead before icing the game later in the fourth with an 84-yard touchdown run. It was OBU's first ever win in Arkansas.

Cornell, a redshirt sophomore out of Allen, Texas, put together one of the best seasons ever seen from an OBU wide receiver, setting school records across the board with 74 catches for 1,054 yards, and 10 scores on the year. He is the first receiver in school history to eclipse 1,000 yards in a single season.

Cornell had five games with 100 yards or more, seven games scoring at least one touchdown and caught at least five passes in 10 of 11 games played this season. He had a 12-catch game against Southeastern, but maybe his best contest came against nationally-ranked Harding and its No. 1 pass defense, where the sophomore caught eight passes for 150 yards and two scores.

Foshee, a junior from Fairbanks, Alaska, and Vongor, a redshirt sophomore from Grand Prairie, Texas, were anchors on a very impressive offensive line that led the conference in total offense in 2019. The Bison averaged nearly 35.0 points per game and averaged 438.2 yards of total offense. A total of 276.4 came through the air and both Foshee and Vongor protected Haire on the edge all season long. The tandem also helped break out Stuever late in the year and the OBU rushing attack came to life.

The duo was a huge part of OBU's offensive onslaught on Sept. 28 against East Central as they set a new Divison II mark for total yards with an impressive 601 in the win over the Tigers.

Stuever, a sophomore from Washington, Okla., took the GAC by storm the final three weeks of the season. On the year, Stuever carried 123 times for 706 yards rushing to go with a school record 17 touchdowns. In the final three weeks of the season, Stuever rushed for 448 yards and 10 scores while rushing for over 100 yards in each contest and having a run of 40 yards or more in each contest.

The breakout game came against Northwestern on Nov. 2 when Stuever had nearly 150 yards rushing in the first half as he finished with a career-high 184 yards and three scores. He had a career-high 84-yard touchdown run against Southwestern and then set a new school record with five touchdowns scored against Southern Nazarene in the finale.

McGraw, a senior from Edmond, wraps up a stellar career which saw him go over 1,000 yards receiving in 2019. The senior finished with 34 catches for 384 yards and four scores on the year, including numerous highlight reel catches. McGraw had at least one catch in every game this season and had four or more catches in four contests this year.

His biggest impact came against Southeastern on the road. Though he only had four catches for 35 yards, two of those came on impressive jump balls that resulted in touchdowns, including what would be the go-ahead touchdown late in the game to complete a furious comeback.

Oklahoma Baptist completes its most successful season since joining NCAA Division II at 7-4 under seventh-year head coach Chris Jensen, who has now won 11 straight games over Oklahoma schools and has completed a second consecutive perfect record against its Oklahoma counterparts (5-0).