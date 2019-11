Tony Theodore Roulston, age 76, passed away on Nov. 19, 2019, in Shawnee. Tony was a resident of Tecumseh.

Tony’s funeral service will be at 2 p.m., Friday, Nov. 22, at the Swearingen Funeral Home Chapel in Seminole with Jimmy Freeman officiating.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Swearingen Funeral Home in Seminole.