The following people were arrested in Washington County, according to Washington County Court records:

Bartlesville Police Department

Nov. 19

• Jaime Ambriz-Vargas, 25, on charges of driving while license is suspended, cancelled or revoked and proof of security verification.

• Brandon Avila Francisco, 46, on charges of valid driver’s license, general speeding-basic speed rule, current tag required and defective equipment on vehicle.

Washington County Sheriff’s Office

Nov. 19

• Malaina Suedale Hughes, 28, criminal arrest warrant.

• Myron Charles Marzett, 35, on charges of driving while license is suspended, revoked or cancelled.