Forty-six hospital team members statewide received an Oklahoma Hospital Association (OHA) Spirit of Legacy Award during the 2019 OHA Annual Convention, Nov. 14. The 46 front-line, behind-the-scenes and administrative employees received the award because they live the values and the mission of the organization each and every day through their attitude, commitment and personal values, creating a lasting legacy.
Award recipients were chosen by their hospitals for exemplifying the Spirit of Legacy because they: have made a lasting impact on the positive story of their hospital; live the values and mission of the hospital every day; exemplify the values of caring and healing in the community, outside the hospital walls; inspire and encourage new team members to live the mission; or help to build a lasting sense of culture and pride in the organization.
“We are pleased to honor these special hospital employees who are the heart and soul of their organizations and their communities,” said Patti Davis, president, Oklahoma Hospital Association. “These are the type of team members who exemplify the organization’s story and history, inspiring their colleagues and encouraging newer employees to do the same.”
Award winners are:
AllianceHealth Madill, Candace Hill, RT (R) (CT), Radiology Supervisor
AllianceHealth Ponca City, Rick McCumber, DPh, MBA, Director of Pharmacy
AllianceHealth Seminole, Helen Byerly, LPN, Director of Drug Room
Arbuckle Memorial Hospital, Sulphur, Ginger Vinson, RN, Director of Clinical Resources
Ascension St. John Jane Phillips, Bartlesville, Glen Cumings, LPN, CHT, Hyperbaric Wound Care
Supervisor
Bailey Medical Center, Owasso, Julia Johnson, RN, BSN, OB Manager/Childbirth Educator
Blackwell Regional Hospital, Tammy Parr, Case Manager
Carnegie Tri-County Municipal Hospital, Jenny Buster, PT, Manager Physical Therapy
The Children’s Center Rehabilitation Hospital, Bethany, Lisa Tran, RN, Nurse Supervisor
The Children’s Hospital at OU Medical Center, Oklahoma City, Debbie Robinson, BSN RN-BC,
Pediatric Telephone Triage Nurse
Comanche County Memorial Hospital, Lawton, David Elmore, Manager, Durable Medical Equipment
Duncan Regional Hospital, Nancy Lott, RHIA, CHPS, Director, Health Information Management
Elkview General Hospital, Hobart, Jeffrey Phillips, PA-C, Physician Assistant
Grady Memorial Hospital, Chickasha, Beverly Gregory, LPN, Med/Surg
Hillcrest Hospital Claremore, Jayne Charles, Business Office Director
Hillcrest Hospital Cushing, Phyllis Ross, Medical Technologist
Hillcrest Medical Center, Tulsa, Stephanie Fiori, BSN, RN, RNC-NIC, Nurse Manager
INTEGRIS Baptist Medical Center, Oklahoma City, Sudhir Khanna, MD, Former Chief of Staff
INTEGRIS Bass Baptist Health Center, Enid, Catherine Gann, FACHE, Administrative Director
Hospital Operations
INTEGRIS Canadian Valley Hospital, Yukon, Stephen Grigar, Administrative Director of Hospital
Operations
INTEGRIS Deaconess, Oklahoma City, Pamela Faust, CPCS, CPMSM, Physician and Business
Development
INTEGRIS Grove Hospital, Jeff Dozier, Regional EMS Director
INTEGRIS Health Edmond, Avilla T. Williams, President
INTEGRIS Miami Hospital, Tara Oelke, BS, Director of Business Development
INTEGRIS Southwest Medical Center, Oklahoma City, Kathy Stilwell, BSN, CEN, NVRN-BC, RN
Stroke Coordinator
Jefferson County Hospital, Waurika, Heather Bryant, Administrative Assistant
Lawton Indian Hospital, Preethi Yarabothu, Pharm D, Pharmacist
McAlester Regional Health Center, Mike Baker, ATC Director of Athletic Medicine
Mercy Hospital Ardmore, Claudia Austin, PHR, SHRM-CP, Senior Human Resources Manager
Mercy Hospital Logan County, Guthrie, Elaine Latham, PTA, Physical Therapist Assistant
Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City, Madalene Smith, RN, Labor and Delivery Nurse
Mercy Hospital Watonga, Steven Gregory, Plant Ops, Fire and Safety Coordinator
Norman Regional Health System, Susie Graves, RN, BSN, Director, Maternal Child Service Line
Northeastern Health System, Tahlequah, Carney Caughman, Director of Construction
Okeene Municipal Hospital, Linda McCollum, Clinical Laboratory Technologist
OU Medical Center Edmond, Donna James, RN, Behavioral Health Nurse
OU Medical Center, Oklahoma City, Amanda Bobo, MSN, Case Manager
Purcell Municipal Hospital, Tara Selfridge, Human Resource Manager
SSM Health St. Anthony Hospital - Oklahoma City, Linda J. Ford, Regional Director of Finance,
Financial Strategy and Hospital Operations – Oklahoma
SSM Health St. Anthony Hospital – Shawnee, Linda Brown, RN, MSN, Registered Nurse
St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center, Enid, Maureen Cook, COTA, Director of Physical Medicine
Stillwater Medical Center, Keith Hufnagel, MS, PHR, Vice President of Human Resources
Stillwater Medical Perry, Paula Foster, RN, Med/Surg
Tulsa Spine & Specialty Hospital, Teresa Jones, Executive Assistant
W.W. Hastings Indian Hospital, Tahlequah, Teresa Padgett, Registration Clerk
Wagoner Community Hospital, Beth Brown, RHIA, Business Operations/H.I.M. Director
The Oklahoma Hospital Association is the voice of hospitals in Oklahoma. Established in 1919, the OHA represents more than 130 hospitals and health systems across the state. OHA’s primary objective is to promote the health and welfare of all Oklahomans by leading and assisting its member organizations in providing high quality, safe and valued health care services to their communities.