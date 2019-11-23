The weather may have cooled off outside, but inside Dale' High School's new basketball facility, the heat was turned up by both the Pirates and Lady Pirates Friday night.

Both teams improved to 3-0 on the season as the Dale girls rolled to a 60-38 rout of Amber-Pocasset, while the Dale boys were 67-51 winners in front of a near-full house.

Dale 67, Amber-Pocasset 51 (Boys)

The Pirates shot 57% from the floor, placed four players in double figures and created 13 steals on the night.

“Our defense turned up the intensity, created a few turnovers and got some layups,” said Dale head coach Jeff Edmonson. “Am-Po is good defensively, but we got to move the ball around and look for opportunities to get to the bucket.”

The Pirates, in earning their three victories, have had at least four players reach double figures in each game. Seven in the first game and four in the next two.

“That's the trend for us,” Edmonson said. “This is one of the more balanced teams that we've had since I've been here.”

Senior Brady Johnson topped the Dale scoring chart with 21 points. Senior center Trae Thompson had 13 points, six rebounds, two blocks and a steal. Junior Ike Shirey followed with 11 points, four boards and a steal and junior Palmer Jones ended up with 10 points.

Johnson was 6-of-9 from the field and 8-of-13 from the free-throw stripe to go with five rebounds. Thompson was 6-of-7 from the floor, Shirey was 5-of-10 (including one 3-point basket) and Jones was 3-of-5 with a pair of treys.

Johnson and Cedric Scott were leaders in the theft department as each recorded four steals in the contest.

“Our defense played hard. We felt like we needed to play harder than they did,” said Edmonson.

Skylar Croskey tallied 17 points and was the only double-digit scorer for the Panthers.

Am-Po shot at a 44% clip.

Dale actually trailed by a 13-12 count after one quarter but staged a 24-12 run through the second as Johnson and Jones each supplied nine points during that spree. In establishing that 36-25 halftime advantage, the Pirates never looked back as they outscored Am-Po 10-6 in the third quarter and 20-10 in the fourth.

Dale 60, Amber-Pocasset 38 (Girls)

Five Lady Pirates, led by Lindy Nowakowski's 14 points, reached the double-digit scoring plateau.

Nowakowski, who was 7-of-14 shooting from the floor and snatched five rebounds.

Miya Miller, Danyn Lang and Jaci McClure finished with 11 points each for Dale and Elaine Witt tacked on 10.

The Lady Pirates shot 46 percent from the field for the game and collected 10 steals on the night with Nowakowski and Witt leading the way with three each.

“Our defensive intensity with our full-court and man-to-man helped us get off to a good start in the first quarter,” said Dale head coach Eric Smith. “We got a slow start to the third quarter. We've got to do a better job putting four quarters together.”

Smith is happy with the Lady Pirates' 3-0 start.

“All three teams we've played – Preston, Latta and Am-Po - should be ranked in the next poll,” Smith said.

Dale led 20-12 after one quarter as the Lady Pirates had a 13-0 run after leading 6-4. Two free shots and a basket by Miller, three 2-point jumpers by Nowakowski and a 3-point jumper by Faith Wright were the highlights of that 13-point spree.

The Lady Pirates cruised to a 34-18 halftime lead. Am-Po kept it in the 10-12 point range in the third as Dale led 40-28 through three periods, but a 20-10 fourth quarter by the Lady Pirates put the game on ice.

Both Dale squads are now idle until Thursday, Dec. 5, when they compete in the Oklahoma Baptist University Bison Invitational. The two teams are set to face the Green Country Defenders, a homeschool team. The times will be announced later.