McLOUD — McLoud and Prague tipped off the 2019-2020 basketball season with two down-to-the-wire contests. The Prague squads won out, as the Lady Red Devils took a 48-45 win before the Red Devils hung on for a 39-38 victory.

In the girls’ game, Prague jumped on the Lady Redskins early, forcing numerous turnovers on full-court pressure. The Lady Red Devils led 16-7 after the first quarter, but racked up several fouls in the process.

The fouls led to Prague pulling back on the pressure, and the Lady Redskins went to work inside the paint.

Post Cheyenne Banks scored four points in the second quarter, helping McLoud cut the halftime deficit to 23-19.

The Lady Redskins kept the momentum going in the third quarter behind the inside play of Banks and the perimeter play of Lexi Boyer. Boyer was quiet in the first half but got things going in the second, scoring 12 of her 13 points.

McLoud took the lead and built it to 31-27 on a Banks’ layup with 2:01 left in the third.

Prague, behind some stellar half-court defense, took the lead back after holding McLoud scoreless for the first four minutes of the final quarter.

Prague’s Diana Manning tied the game up with a short jumper at the 7:43 mark and Jaycee Johnson got the Lady Red Devils on the top side of the scoreboard on a three-ball at the 6:50 juncture.

Prague held onto the lead the rest of the way and closed the Lady Redskins out , hitting 8-of-10 free throws in the last 4:19 of play.

Manning led all scorers with 23 for the Lady Red Devils. Johnson finished with eight.

Banks led McLoud with 15 points while Boyer added 13 points and two treys.

With 0:04 left in the boys game, McLoud was down 39-38 and had out-of-bounds possession. The Redskins were looking to find Tristen Crook, but so were the Red Devils and picked off the inbounds pass to seal the deal.

Crook led all scorers with 22 points, including four 3-pointers.

The Redskins held a slim 8-7 lead after the first quarter, but the Red Devils took control in the second frame. Five different Prague players scored in the quarter to take a 22-16 advantage into the half.

Prague kept the Redskins at bay in the third quarter, taking a 31-26 lead into the fourth. Colby Smith led Prague in scoring with 13 points, including seven in that third quarter.

The Red Devils held on in the fourth, and hit 4-of-5 free throws, and got some help from the home team at the charity stripe.

McLoud went 4 of 9 from the free-throw line in the final quarter, and still had a chance at the end.

Isaih Bias added eight points for Prague and Trip Davis scored six.

Sammy Keller and Brenden Howard each scored seven for McLoud, behind Crook’s 22 point effort.

McLoud will travel to face Meeker on Dec. 3 and Prague will have its home opener on the same night against Konawa.