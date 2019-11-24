Nancy D. (Donoho) Jourdan

Nancy D. (Donoho) Jourdan, 80, of Bartlesville, died on Thursday, October 31, 2019 at her home in Bartlesville.

Memorial services for Mrs. Jourdan will be held at 10:30 A.M. on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at the Bible Church of Bartlesville, 142 N. Virginia Ave., Bartlesville, Okla., 74003, with Pastor Charles McCarthy officiating.

Mrs. Jourdan was born in Salem, Illinois on September 28, 1939 the daughter of Harvey and Ada Marie (Sands) Donoho. She had lived in the Bartlesville area for over 50 years.

Mrs. Jourdan is survived by three children, Robert (Bobby) Forrest and wife Tami, Dale Forrest and wife Amber and Amelia Masih and husband Rob, six grandchildren, seven great grandchildren, two sisters, Lola Donoho and Wanda Brady and her husband James, and four brothers, Melvin Donoho, Darrell Donoho and wife Brenda, Harvey Donoho and wife Gloria and Tilley Donoho and wife Fern. She was preceded in death by her father and mother, Harvey and Ada Marie Donoho and two sisters, Ada and Doris.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial donations be made in Nancy Darlene Jourdan’s name to the UAMS Myeloma Institute or the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation.

