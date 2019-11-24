Northeast

Greenleaf: November 19. Elevation normal, water 52 and clear. Crappie fair on minnows and jigs around brush structure and docks. Blue and channel catfish fair on cut bait and shad in shallows and along flats. Report submitted by Josey Branch, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.

Kaw: November 19. Elevation 1 1/2 ft. above normal, water 50s and stained. Crappie excellent on grubs, jigs, live bait, minnows and tube jigs around brush structure, coves, riprap and standing timber. Blue and channel catfish good on cut bait, goldfish, PowerBait, shad, stinkbait and worms below the dam, and around flats, main lake, river channel and river mouth. Paddlefish slow on snagging below the dam. Report submitted by Spencer Grace, game warden stationed in Kay County.

Keystone: November 18. Elevation above normal, water clear. Blue catfish fair on cut bait below the dam. Report submitted by Karlin Bailey, game warden stationed in Creek County.

Lower Illinois: November 15. Elevation above normal, water 60 and muddy. Trout slow on PowerBait below the dam. River continues to be muddy and flow is 6000 cfs around the clock. Report submitted by Brek Henry, game warden stationed in Sequoyah County.

Perry CCC: November 17. Elevation below normal, water murky. Trout slow on midges and small lures in coves. Report submitted by Stephen Paul, game warden stationed in Noble County.

Sooner: November 17. Elevation normal, water murky. Striped bass hybrids fair on live shad in the main lake. Saugeye fair on jigs along riprap. Report submitted by Stephen Paul, game warden stationed in Noble County.

Webbers Falls: November 19. Elevation above normal, water 52 and murky. Blue and channel catfish good on shad along dam, discharge and flats. Crappie fair on jigs around brush structure and in coves. Report submitted by Josey Branch, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.

Northwest

Foss: November 18. Elevation 3/4 ft. below normal, water 58 and clear. Striped bass hybrids good on slabs in deep water. Walleye fair on live bait. Crappie good on jigs and worms around docks. White bass fair. Catfish fair to good. Report submitted by Eric Puyear, B & K Bait House.

Ft. Supply: November 19. Elevation normal, water clear. Walleye fair on jigs along the dam and discharge. Report submitted by Jason Badley, game warden stationed in Harper County.

Southeast

Blue River: November 19. Elevation normal, water 54 and clear. Rainbow trout excellent on caddis flies, in-line spinnerbait, midges, PowerBait, spoons, salmon eggs, marshmallow and meal worms around sandbar, shorelines and below riffles and waterfalls. Largemouth, smallmouth and spotted bass fair on crankbaits and flukes around sand bar and deeper pools below waterfalls. Approximately 2,405 rainbow trout were stocked on 11/13/2019. Report submitted by Matt Gamble, biologist at the Blue River Public Fishing and Hunting Area.

Broken Bow: November 15. Elevation above normal, water 60. Largemouth, smallmouth and spotted bass good on Alabama rigs and crankbaits around brush structure and points. Crappie fair on minnows, jigs and spoons around brush structure. Report submitted by Dru Polk, game warden stationed in McCurtain County.

Eufaula: November 15. Elevation above normal, water murky. Blue and channel catfish fair on cut bait along channels, river channel and river mouth. Flathead catfish fair on sunfish along channels, creek channels, river channel and river mouth. Report submitted by Jake Bersche, game warden stationed in McIntosh County.

Hugo: November 15. Elevation above normal, water 59 and murky. Blue, channel and flathead catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait, dough bait, live bait, punch bait, shad and sunfish below the dam, along channels, main lake, river channel and shorelines. Crappie fair on minnows and jigs below the dam, around brush structure, creek channels, main lake, river channel and standing timber. Report submitted by Andrew Potter, game warden stationed in Choctaw County.

Konawa: November 14. Elevation 60 and clear. Largemouth bass fair on Alabama rigs, crankbaits, jigs and plastic baits in the main lake, around points and river channel. Striped bass hybrids and white bass fair on Alabama rigs, crankbaits and live shad in coves, main lake and river channel. Channel catfish good on chicken liver and stinkbait in coves, creek channels and inlet. Report submitted by Garret Harley, game warden stationed in Seminole County.

Lower Mountain Fork: November 15. Elevation normal, water clear. Trout good on PowerBait and tube jigs along creek channels. Report submitted by Mark Hannah, game warden stationed in McCurtain County.

McGee Creek: November 15. Elevation above normal, water 63 and murky. Largemouth and smallmouth bass good on crankbaits, jigs, plastic baits and drop-shots in coves, around points and rocks. Crappie, spotted bass and white bass fair on minnows around brush structure and standing timber. Report submitted by Jay Harvey, game warden stationed in Atoka County.

Pine Creek: November 15. Elevation above normal, water clear. Largemouth bass fair on spoons around points. Crappie good on jigs around brush structure and in coves. Channel catfish fair on worms in coves and creek channels. Report submitted by Mark Hannah, game warden stationed in McCurtain County.

Robert S. Kerr: November 16. Elevation above normal, water murky. Blue and channel catfish good on cut bait, dough bait, punch bait, shad and stinkbait along channels, creek channels, river channel and river mouth. Crappie slow on minnows and jigs around brush structure. Report submitted by Allen Couch, game warden stationed Haskell County.

Sardis: November 15. Elevation above normal, water 53. Largemouth and spotted bass fair on bill baits, buzz baits, crankbaits, jigs, plastic baits and spinnerbaits around brush structure, points, riprap, rocks, shorelines, standing timber and weed beds. Blue, channel and flathead catfish fair on cut bait, minnows, shad and sunfish along flats, main lake and shorelines. Crappie fair on hair jigs, jigs, minnows and tube jigs around brush structure, points and standing timber. Report submitted by Dane Polk, game warden stationed in Pushmataha County.

Texoma: November 15. Elevation normal, water 60 and clear. Winter fishing patterns are in swing here on Texoma. Striped bass good on flukes, live bait, live shad and shad along channels, flats and main lake. Dead-sticking has started up with flukes for striper. Live Shad are still producing good numbers of fish, not many overs being caught on live bait but numbers of box fish are good. Crappie fair on minnows, jigs and tube jigs around brush structure and docks. Crappie are biting good beneath docks where structure is present, green/black jigs have produced lots of bites. Blue catfish fair on cut bait, live shad and shad around docks and flats. Blue cats on large cut bait shad are being caught in good numbers.

Wister: November 15. Elevation below normal, water cloudy. Largemouth and spotted bass fair on bill baits, crankbaits, plastic baits and spinnerbaits around brush structure, channels, in coves, points and shorelines. Blue and channel catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait, hotdogs, shad and stinkbait below the dam, along channels, main lake, points and standing timber. Crappie good on minnows, jigs and small lures below the dam, around brush structure, channels, docks, points, standing timber and cedar tree structure. Report submitted by Thomas Gillham, game warden stationed in LeFlore County.

Southwest

Ellsworth: November 17. Elevation below normal, water murky. Crappie fair on minnows and jigs around brush structure and docks. Blue and channel catfish fair on cut bait, punch bait and shad around docks, main lake and points. Report submitted by Mike Carroll, game warden stationed in Comanche County.

Waurika: November 16. Elevation normal, water 60s and murky. Blue and channel catfish good on chicken liver and cut bait along channels and shorelines. Walleye and Saugeye fair on crankbaits along the dam and riprap. Report submitted by Matthew Farris, game warden stationed in Jefferson County.