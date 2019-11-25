After a busy two months of fundraising, the United Way of South Central Oklahoma announced on Friday that their 2019 fundraising campaign raised $1,066,177, beating their goal of $875,000 by just shy of $200,000. These funds will be distributed between the 37 United Way partner agencies, with 99 cents out of every dollar staying in Southern Oklahoma.

Some of the largest donors came from the City of Ardmore and local businesses and corporations. City of Ardmore employees raised $12,133.22. First National Bank raised $20,000 with employees raising $10,000 and their board of directors matching that amount with another $10,000. Michelin brought in $92,000, but by far the largest single contributor was Valero Ardmore Refinery.

Valero raised $684,950 for the campaign. This number includes the more than $180,000 raised this summer during the Valero United Way BBQ Showdown and other fundraising events taking place at the refinery. The total amount raised in Ardmore was then matched with funds from the Valero Corporate office to arrive at the grand total.

Outgoing Executive Director tobi daniel Ervin closed out the event by thanking everyone present for their participation during the campaign.

“I want to thank everybody in this room,” Ervin said. “You’ve all participated in some way or another. Whether it was out of your pocketbooks, whether it was serving as a volunteer, whether it was putting on a fundraiser, or whether it was encouraging others to raise funds. So I’m giving all of you a big thank you, but the biggest thanks goes to the one above who actually made all of this happen.”