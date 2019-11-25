A group of area kids have joined forces with a local nonprofit to help pet owners in need. Members of the Boys & Girls Club in Ardmore and Wilson have set up donation points to help collect items for Food For Pets, and Ardmore-based nonprofit that helps people in need with their four-legged family members.

“Our youth all love their pets and would like to help Food For Pets collect items,” said Amy Miller, area director for Boys & Girls Club of Red River Valley. She said students this month are collecting beds, blankets, collars, treats, and toys for cats and dogs.

Food For Pets provides a variety of assistance to pet owners in need, including pet shelters, pet food, and help with spaying and neutering. The group primarily helps veterans, elderly pet owners, and the homeless. “The stress of financial struggle will sometimes result in making a heartbreaking decision to surrender your pet,” the group’s website says. “Our goal is to help keep you together.”

The Boys & Girls Club of Red River Valley will collect donations through November. In Ardmore, donations can be delivered to 100 Broadlawn Park Plaza. In Wilson, donations can be delivered to Wilson Elementary School.