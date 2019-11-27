By Berry Tramel

The Oklahoman

(TNS) —The Big 12 Championship Game is set. Oklahoma vs. Baylor. Until the College Football Playoff pairings are set, it will be difficult to nail down the Big 12 possibilities. But with the Big 12 rankings this week, here is a look at the bowl situation as it pertains to the conference:

1. Oklahoma (10-1, 7-1): The Sooners are back in the hunt for the College Football Playoff, courtesy of Oregon’s loss to Arizona State. The playoff would send OU to the Fiesta or Peach bowls. Winning the Big 12 title but missing the playoff would send the Sooners to the Sugar Bowl (against Alabama or Georgia). Losing the Big 12 title game almost surely would send the Sooners to the Alamo Bowl.

2. Baylor (10-1, 7-1): The Bears remain a longshot for the College Football Playoff. But if Baylor wins and is the Big 12 champion, it would go to the Sugar Bowl. Lose in Arlington, and the Bears likely are headed to San Antonio for the Alamo.

3. Oklahoma State (8-3, 5-3): The Cowboys have a wide array options. If OU makes the playoff, Baylor would go to the Sugar, and the Alamo could select the Cowboys. The Camping World Bowl seems unlikely for OSU, since that Orlando bowl never has hosted Iowa State or Texas, while the Cowboys were in the Camping World in 2017. That makes the Texas Bowl the most likely for OSU, since it hasn’t played in the Houston game since 2002. If the Texas Bowl selects a 7-5 Texas over 8-4 OSU, that could drop the Cowboys all the way to the Cheez-It Bowl in Phoenix, since the Liberty Bowl would pass because OSU was in Memphis last season.

4. Iowa State (7-4, 5-3): The Cyclones could finish with an 8-4 record, but the Cyclones were in the Alamo Bowl last season. So it seems like the Camping World or the Texas Bowl for Iowa State. The Liberty Bowl would like ISU, if the Cyclones fall that far.

5. Kansas State (7-4, 4-4): If OU makes the playoff, the Texas Bowl is a possibility, but the Liberty or Cheez-It Bowl is much more likely. K-State could fall to the First Responders Bowl in Dallas.

6. Texas (6-5, 4-4): The Longhorns remain attractive because of name brand. At 7-5, even the Alamo Bowl could be in play, although the Camping World and Texas bowls are more likely. The Liberty Bowl would love to have the Longhorns.

7. TCU (5-6, 3-5): The Horned Frogs will have to take whatever’s left. Either the Cheez-It or First Responders.

8. Texas Tech (4-7, 2-6): No bowl game for the Red Raiders. Tech will have to settle for playing spoiler against Texas.

9. West Virginia (4-7, 2-6): No bowl game for the Mountaineers. WVU will have to settle for playing spoiler at TCU.

10. Kansas (3-8, 1-7): The Jayhawks lost tight games at Texas and Iowa State. The Jayhawks are closer than we thought under Les Miles.