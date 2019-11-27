James Wesley Ellis, 74, of Tecumseh, passed away Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, in Tecumseh.

He was born Dec. 4, 1944, to William “Junior” Ellis and Marie (Kelley) Sprouce.

James grew up in Crockett, Texas, and graduated from Sam Houston State University.

He proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War and was honorably discharged.

James married MaDonna CeJean Qualls on May 3, 1997, in Shawnee.

He worked most of his life in the oilfield industry, working for ERC in Houston, Wood Group Pressure Control in Shawnee and Superior Wellhead in Norman.

James loved studying genealogy, traveling, Nascar, racing cars and watching college football, any team, didn’t matter he would watch.

He was preceded in death by his father, Junior Ellis; mother, Marie Sprouce; step-father, Gene Sprouce; and brother, Gene C. Sprouce Jr.

Survivors include his wife, MaDonna Ellis of the home; two sons and one daughter-in-law, Brian and Sherry Ellis of Utah and John Qualls of Fayetteville, Arkansas; three daughters and three sons-in-law, Dana and Nate Hales of San Antonio, Texas, James and Robert Marsh of Burbank, California, and Jennifer and Chad Chamberlain of The Woodlands, Texas; 16 grandchildren; three sisters and three brothers-in-law, Tanya and Brian Beamon of Houston, Texas, Paula and Carri Wyatt of Cleveland, Texas, and Janet and George Hargett of South Carolina; one brother and one sister-in-law, Robert “Bobby” and Vickie Sprouce of Cleveland, Texas; numerous nieces, nephews and other extended family and friends.

Visitation will be from noon to 8 p.m., Friday, Nov. 29, and continue through service time. Family gathering to greet friends and family will be from 5 to 7 p.m. at Cooper Funeral Home.

Service will be 2 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 30, at Cooper Funeral Home Chapel with Terry Newell and Skip Schmelzer, Shawnee Church of Christ, officiating. Burial will follow at Avoca Cemetery in Asher under the direction of Cooper Funeral Home of Tecumseh.

