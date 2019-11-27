WASHINGTON — (TNS) For the past two weeks of historic public impeachment hearings against President Trump, Rep. Devin Nunes has played the role of high-profile inquisitor.

Now, Nunes, R-Calif., finds himself cast differently, entangled in the same chain of events the committee has been probing _ whether Trump and his allies sought to turn rumors and intrigue in Ukraine into a source of political attacks against Democrats in the U.S., especially former Vice President Joe Biden.

Late Friday, CNN reported that Lev Parnas, an indicted associate of Trump personal lawyer Rudolph W. Giuliani, was prepared to tell Congress that Nunes had met late last year in Vienna with Viktor Shokin, formerly the top Ukrainian prosecutor, to obtain information about the Bidens.

In a Fox News interview, Nunes declined to directly answer a question about that allegation, but threatened to sue CNN for reporting it.

“Bottom line, were you in Vienna with Shokin?” asked Fox interviewer Maria Bartiromo.

“I really want to answer all these questions,” Nunes replied.

The Nunes-Shokin allegation is a new twist in the impeachment saga, which has so far failed to breach an unyielding wall of support for Trump by GOP lawmakers.

Democrats seized on the allegation to portray Nunes as part of the effort to enlist Ukrainians to do political dirty work for Trump.

Himes said that based on Nunes’ behavior in the course of the impeachment inquiry, he had little faith that the California congressman was interested in establishing facts, believing rather that he was determined to defend Trump at any cost.

Throughout the two weeks of public hearings, Nunes, who along with Rep. Adam B. Schiff, D-Calif., was allowed to give opening and closing statements as the testimony proceeded, poured scorn on the process, calling the hearings “bizarre,” a “kangaroo court” and a “circus.”

The president has railed about what he calls the inquiry’s unfairness and blocked the release of documents and testimony by senior aides, including Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo and acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney, who could shed firsthand light on events described by witnesses who for the most part did not deal directly with Trump.

If Parnas testifies about other aspects of the inquiry, he should address any role he played in brokering contacts between Shokin and Trump allies, Himes said.

Trump and his backers have repeatedly suggested that Biden engineered Shokin’s firing to protect his son Hunter, who sat on the board of a Ukrainian gas company, Burisma. U.S. officials who testified in the impeachment inquiry said that was false.

The allegation of Shokin meeting Nunes comes from Joseph Bondy, an attorney for Parnas.