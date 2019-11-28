Four BHS graduates, William Doenges, Sydney Potts, Christopher Rathman, and Cody Winters, along with former BHS STEM teacher Warren Neff, have had their work published in the November 2019 issue of The Leading Edge trade magazine for the Society of Exploration Geophysicists.

Their article, “Geophysics in the high school STEM setting,” appears on pages 873-877.

Three years ago, when the four were juniors at BHS taking Neff’s Advanced Math Applications STEM class, they submitted science fair projects in the field of seismic acquisition survey design. During their senior year, Neff suggested they combine their research as a paper. It was then submitted to “The Leading Edge” and recently accepted for publication.

In November 2017, Neff secured a $1.88 million grant from Halliburton for ProMAX seismic processing software and accompanying data, something normally only available in a college setting. His students used that in 2018-2019 in refraction analysis.

Neff commented, “The STEM and science/math programs in our district provided opportunities for our students that they would never have had elsewhere.”