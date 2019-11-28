A Stroud woman was pronounced dead after being airlifted to St. John Medical Hospital in Tulsa following a crash that injured two others Tuesday, Nov. 26 in Lincoln County on South Highway 99, about nine miles out of Stroud.

According to Oklahoma Highway Patrol Trooper Daniel Bassett, at approximately 2:38 p.m., Hashim Raheem Webb, 35, of Oklahoma City, was traveling northbound on South Highway 99 in his 2011 Ford Escape and went left of center in a no passing zone on a hill when he and a vehicle driven by Breanna Lagene Smith, 36, of Stroud collided head-on.

In his report, Bassett said Smith was traveling southbound in her 2017 Ford Fusion on South Highway 99 and both she and Webb took evasive action to avoid a ditch when they crashed into each other.

Smith's passenger, Betty Jean Dunn, 92, of Stroud was airlifted to St. John and pronounced dead at the hospital from internal trunk injuries, the OHP reported.

Both Webb and Smith were transported to St. John by ambulance and were admitted in stable condition with head, arm, and leg injuries, OHP said.

Troopers are investigating the condition of Webb when he was driving and have declared Smith's driving condition as apparently normal at the time of the accident.

The cause of the crash, according to OHP, was Webb passing in a no passing zone.

In the report, Bassett said the seat belts in both vehicles were equipped and in use, the weather was cloudy, the two lane road was dry and all occupants of both cars were pinned for an unknown period of time.

Bassett was assisted by Lt. Ricky Gunkel, the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office, Sac & Fox Tribe Police Department, the Cushing Fire Department, Creek County Ambulance and AirEvac.