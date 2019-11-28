All Created a little bit equal

Andrew Yang, one of the Democrats running for presidents, wants to have a Universal Basic Income (UBI) of $1,000 per month for all Americans and is thought by some Conservatives to be “just flat crazy” rather than maybe a little bit ahead of his time or slightly arbitrary.

Normally, full employment leads to increased wages and inflation fear, prompting the Federal Reserve to raise rates, but right now full employment includes too many jobs near the bottom of a minimum wage that has never been indexed to inflation, so inflation is mild.

In fact the opposite, deflation, has seen experienced in Japan for a generation and has been more dangerous than inflation because once prices begin falling, home values collapse and the Nation Debt gets worse.

Prosperity spread to China thanks to Republicans Richard Nixon and Henry Kissinger giving China access to American technology, markets and jobs. They did this to pry China away from the Soviet Union and in that were wildly successful although they could not put the genie back in the bottle once the deed was done.

The Soviet Empire fell apart and the Berlin Wall was taken down, but there have been side effects including the backlash of Trump’s taking over and changing the Republican Party from Conservatives to his personal property.

As most of the world moves from poverty to prosperity, an increasing number of people are saving money compared to when they were poor and unable to save anything. Capital, once rare, becomes abundant.

When savings increase, interest rates fall, and this upsets the apple cart at the Federal Reserve because it no longer has the traditional tool to fight recession if rates have already been forced toward zero by “savings glut” of world-wide prosperity, something new in human history.

Another recession is inevitable in the Business Cycle so the Fed will need a new tool, and the best way to fight deflation is to print more money and get it into the hands of consumers as a temporary measure.

Whether a temporary distribution ever becomes a permanent UBI or will vary over time, Andrew Yang remains someone to watch, who may even be considered for Vice President, and a book he writes is available at the Bartlesville Public Library. If you want to understand how economics affect politics, check it out. Some day you may get a check in the mail. It won’t matter if you’re a Democrat or Republican. You’ll be glad! If only humans can avoid overpopulation, nuclear war, and climate disaster…keeping God’s Grace and Holiness with us all the way.

Harry Compton

Bartlesville