Dorothy Jane Duffendack Hall

Dorothy Jane Duffendack Hall, 99, passed away November 18, 2019 in Bartlesville, Oklahoma. Dorothy was born in Bartlesville on January 15, 1920 to Margaret Frances Goodman Duffendack and John Clarence Duffendack. She attended Bartlesville schools, graduating in 1938. She attended Texas Women’s University (formerly Texas State College for Women) in Denton, returning to Bartlesville to complete junior college.

Dorothy joined the Navy in 1944 as a member of the WAVES (Women Accepted for Volunteer Emergency Services). She was assigned to the Carrier Qualification Training Unit, training Naval pilots for landings and take-offs on carriers, honorably discharged in 1946 in Pensacola, Florida.

In November 1947 Dorothy married Stacy Hall in Bartlesville where they made their home with their three children. Dorothy was active in local organizations being a member of the First Presbyterian Church, Bartlesville Service League, the Price Tower Art Center, and the Boys and Girls club. In 1963, Dorothy had a career as executive legal secretary for the law firm Kane, Kane, Kane and Roark for 21 years. Dottie loved to travel and had many adventures traveling with friends in Europe, Mexico and the U.S.

She is survived by her three children, Susan Hall Beaumont and husband Don Beaumont of Albuquerque, New Mexico, Steve Hall and wife Elynn Hall of Woodstock, New York, and Maggie Hall of Portland, Oregon; grandson Donald Hall, wife Laurie and three great-grandsons of Middleton, Idaho. Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents, husband, sister Betty Kirk and brother Jack Duffendack.

Memorial Services for Dorothy will be held at First Presbyterian Church, in Bartlesville on Monday, December 2, 2019 at 11:00 AM, with Nicole Kirk, grandniece officiating. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of the Arnold Moore and Neekamp Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, Dorothy had requested donations be made to the Boys and Girls Club of Bartlesville, 401 S. Seminole Ave., Bartlesville, OK 74003 (www.bgcbville.org/individual-giving).

