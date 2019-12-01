The evening of Saturday, Dec. 7 will be a truly festive one in Bartlesville as the community officially gears up for the holiday season. Price Tower is joining the merriment downtown by hosting a free pre-parade party before the Bartlesville Christmas Parade. From 4 to 6 p.m. celebrants are invited inside the Tower to enjoy art, free refreshments, holiday activities and live music.

Price Tower Executive Director Rick Loyd, hopes the community will stop by the Tower that afternoon for festivities prior to the parade.

“December 7th will once again be the Annual Bartlesville Christmas Parade, and Price Tower invites everyone to come by and start your holidays off with some fun at our ‘Cocoa and Cocktails’ event,” said Loyd. “We want everyone to make Price Tower their tower and before the parade is the perfect time to see our “Witness to Faith” exhibition in the gallery and experience first hand all we do here inside this iconic building. Come celebrate the season with us!”

PTAC Curator Deshane Atkins-Williams, encourages families to enjoy free gallery admission and all the event’s happenings as a festive pre-parade gathering.

“This is an amazing exhibition featuring unique, original Japanese prints by artist Sadao Watanabe,” said Atkins-Williams. “All the pieces are created using colorful natural dyes and materials and have a unique texture. This show should appeal to all. Each piece represents a significant story in the Bible and is especially timely during the Christmas season.”

In addition to free gallery admission, Bartians will be treated to live music from area groups, free holiday goodies and handmade artwork from area artists. Children of all ages can enjoy decorating Christmas cookies and creating their own special Christmas cards during the celebration.

“Christmas music will be provided by an ensemble from First Wesleyan Choir at 4:15 and the St. John School ‘Singing Eagles’ will sing at 5:15,” said Atkins-Williams . “Guests also have a great opportunity to shop with local artists in the gallery and in our own Wright Place Gift shop. Plus, we’ll have free gift wrapping. It’s the perfect way to keep warm and a get a little shopping done before the Bartlesville Christmas Parade!”

Price Tower’s “Cocoa & Cocktails” event will treat party-goers to holiday nibbles created by “Wright Chef” Nook Ducre. Complimentary culinary delights for sampling include “Whipped Herb Cheese w/ Marinated Tomatoes on Black Pepper Lavash” and “Pork Rilletetee w/ Pickled Mustard Seeds on Roasted Garlic Crostini”. Traditional favorites for those with a sweet tooth include Sugar Cookies and Pumpkin Spiced Cupcakes.

Price Tower Events coordinator Jennifer Hoover says there will be several ways for parade-goers to warm up on the inside with hot beverages before the parade. Hot Cocoa and “Egg Nog Latte’s” will be on hand as well as specialty “Christmas Cocktails”. Hoover hopes community members will come enjoy this free event and get to experience how Price Tower can be utilized as a venue for their own gatherings.

“This is a great event for us to show off a little bit,” said Hoover. “We know there’s no place like home for the holidays, but Price Tower certainly comes pretty darn close! We love to welcome people into the Tower for whatever occasion. Whether it’s a Christmas business party, a special ladies night out in our Copper bar, or hosting a gathering in our gallery amidst the beautiful art in the “Witness of Faith” exhibit…We want to help everyone with those special celebrations.”

The “Cocoa & Cocktails” Pre-Parade Party is free and open to public and takes place fro 4 to 6 p.m. Dec. 7. For more information about Price Tower log onto Price tower.org or call 918-336-4949.