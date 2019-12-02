The Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College (NEO) Vocal Department is hosting “The Sounds of Christmas” holiday concert on Friday, December 6, at 7 p.m., in the Commons Recital Hall on the NEO Campus. Admission is free and the concert will feature the NEO Concert Choir and Chamber Singers.
“This concert will feature both ensembles singing beloved and traditional Christmas pieces from the US as well as beloved carols from around the world,” said Dr. Tatiana Taylor, director of NEO choirs. “Please come and support the students and enjoy an evening of Christmas music”
NEO Choir:
Soprano
Haley Ball
Morgan Foss
Heather Moss
Sabrina Mott-Jenkins
Jermia Munroe
Anna Seat
Libby Thomasson
Reina Wimp
Alto
Katrina Ball
Makenzie Brown
Emily Browning
Alexandria Griffin
Jestiny Howell
Morgan Leeper
Kaybreann Miller
Mackenzie Stackle
Lauryn Woodside
Tenor
Ryland Asher
Gavin Clay
Guy Davis
Dustin Warner
Bass
Tucker Coble
Luke Cole
Bradley Ferguson Jr.
Kaleb Jinks
Reo Smith
Gentry Stelle