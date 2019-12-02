One of Grove's favorite Holiday traditions will be Saturday, December 7th - it's the Second Chance Pet Rescue's Annual Christmas Breakfast and Holiday Dessert Auction at the Grove Community Center, 104 W. 3rd Street, in downtown Grove. For a $7 donation, enjoy an old-fashioned country style breakfast and a chance to win the bid on delicious Holiday desserts.

Breakfast will be served beginning at 7:30 - 10:30 a.m., with an entertaining Holiday Dessert Auction starting promptly at 9 a.m. David Barber, Auctioneer of Butler Creek Auction Gallery, will sell to the highest bidder delicious specialty desserts donated by local popular restaurants and celebrated bakers.

Advance breakfast tickets may be purchased from Second Chance Thrift Shop, 220 E. 3rd Street in downtown Grove; Second Chance Pet Rescue shelter located 2 miles east of downtown Grove on Highway 10; or electronically via its secure website www.doitforthepets.com. Tickets can also be purchased the morning of the breakfast at the Community Center.

So join Second Chance Pet Rescue volunteers for a delicious breakfast and plan to be a winner in the exciting Holiday Dessert Auction. All proceeds benefit Second Chance Pet Rescue of Grand Lake. Visit its website or email doitforthepets@gmail.com for more information. Follow us on Facebook - we would love to hear from you.

For those unable to attend the breakfast but wishing to help the homeless animals residing at Second Chance Pet Rescue, you can mail a tax-deductible donation to P.O. Box 451205, Grove, OK 74345 or donate online via its secure website www.doitfortepets.com.