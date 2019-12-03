Jim Price of Shawnee passed away Friday, Nov. 29, 2019.

Jim Price of Shawnee passed away Friday, Nov. 29, 2019.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Vinita Bryant; father, Red Bryant; son, Donnie Price; sisters, Barbara McCormack and Anita Wilson.

He is survived by daughters, Patricia Job of California; Sherri Alexander of Missouri; cousins, Johnny Price and wife Charlotte; Lynda Price Lupton; Carolyn Price Wells; Ruth Price Crews and husband Ron; Shirley Price Doyle; Janice Price Tyler; Betty Price Driskill and Gene; Coy Price and Shannon; best friend James Ryans; and close friend Kristen Hamm.

The family would like to give a very special thank you to Colonial Estates for all the wonderful care he was given and also to Heartland Hospice for always being there.