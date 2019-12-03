Peggy Diane Hamilton, 65, of Shawnee, passed away Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, in Shawnee.

Visitation will be noon to 8 p.m., Tuesday, Dec. 3, and continue through service time.

Service will be 2 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 4, at St. Louis First Baptist Church with Brandon Leslie officiating. Burial will follow at Wanette Cemetery under the direction of Cooper Funeral Home of Tecumseh.

