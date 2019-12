The following people were arrested in Washington County, according to Washington County Court records:

Bartlesville Police Department

Nov. 25

• Bobby Allen Burks, 52, on charges of obstructing an officer, shoplifting and possession of controlled dangerous substance.

• Tyler Chase Ledford, 35, on charges of current vehicle tag required, proof of security verification and driving while license is cancelled, suspended or revoked.

• Jesse lee Wheatley, 36, on charges of domestic abuse.