HARRAH —Eric Litherland wasn’t quite sure how his Bethel squad managed to squeak past Harrah 55-54 Tuesday night in its season opener.

“It was a tough, tough fight,” Litherland said. “We had more turnovers than we wanted, probably 20-plus, we were outrebounded and we only shot three free throw, but we found a way to win.

With Tecumseh up two points with 13 seconds remaining, Jesse Tucker missed the front end of a one-and-one free throw, but teammate John Gordon grabbed the rebound, Gordon missed a shot but grabbed another rebound and converted the second shot. Harrah hit a 3-pointer right before the final buzzer.

Drae Wood led Bethel’s scoring with 16 points. Tucker notched 11, including three treys, and Devin Acklin chipped in with 10.

Harrah converted 10 of 16 free throws while Bethel was just 1 of 3.

Girls

Harrah jumped out to a 17-8 lead after one quarter and staved off Bethel 59-54.

Bethel outscored Harrah 19-11 in the fourth quarter.

Senior Kennedy Gregory was Bethel’s offensive ringleader with 20 points, followed by Parker Stevenson with 17. Stevenson was accurate on three 3-point shots.

Senior Katie King, a Cameron signee, posted 33 points.

Bethel was 10 of 16 from the line. Harrah was 11 of 15.

Both Bethel squads will travel to Tecumseh Friday night.

Note: Report compiled by contributing writer Fred Fehr.