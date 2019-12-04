PRAGUE — Diana Manning netted a game-high 17 points Tuesday night as Prague's girls ran their record to 2-0 with a 48-32 throttling of Konawa.

Manning knocked down all 10 of her free throws on a night when Prague was just 20 of 32 overall.

“We’re really a good free-throw shooting team,” Prague coach Benny Burnett said. “I don’t know what happened.”

Still, Prague was in control most of the way. After being deadlocked at 8 after one quarter, Prague went on a 21-4 second-quarter tear for a 29-12 halftime advantage.

“We were up by 20 most of the second half,” Burnett said.

Adisyn Auld added nine points for Prague and Tori Lester posted seven as the hosts went to 2-0.

Kayden King was Konawa’s high scorer with 10 and Kashyn Ortize came in with eight.

