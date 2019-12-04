Christkindl Market

Vendors from across state to sell goods Dec. 14

Step into a small Bavarian Christmas market in the heart of downtown Bartlesville and support OK Mozart.

The third annual Christkindl Market will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 14 in the Bartlesville Community Center this year as opposed to outdoors, said Brittney Berling, director of development and public relations.

Thirty vendors from Bartlesville and across the state will sell furniture, baked goods, boutique items, honey, jewelry and leather goods. In addition, the Bartlesville Art Association will bring things to sell.

Guests can also find St. Nick at the market where children can have their photo taken and receive a small treat.

Food and drinks from Shorties Grille and Price’s Meat Market will be for sale. Listen to the Children’s Musical Theatre and other live music while shopping.

Help support the arts while seeing old friends and getting in the holiday spirit. Christkindl is both a great cultural experience and a fun community event. All proceeds from Christkindl benefit OKM’s annual festival and children’s programming.

Tickets are $5 to enter and can be purchased online.

City Council

Bike plan promotes ‘Share the Road’ system

The City Council voted Monday in support of a Bicycle Safety Action Plan that will help put Bartlesville on the map as a Bicycle Friendly Community.

According to Community Development Director Lisa Beeman, the plan will assist in the eventual expansion of safe bicycle routes, facilities and education programs to improve safety conditions for bicycling and to realize the significant potential benefits of bicycling in our community.

The plan was initially approved by the Bartlesville Park Board and the Street and Traffic Committee in 2012 and recommended for approval to the City Council by the Bartlesville Transportation Committee based on the results of a meeting held in October 2019.

“While the bicycle has traditionally been thought of as a recreational conveyance, today it has become an acceptable mode of transportation, offering a viable alternative to the auto, particularly for local trips,” Beeman said.

She said that early meetings with the Bartlesville Pedalars, a local bike club, indicated a primary concern is that while the Oklahoma State Law provides a bicyclist all the rights and responsibilities of a motor vehicle operator, including rights to the road, “there is very little awareness of this in our community, especially when it comes to the requirement that a motorist must maintain a minimum of three feet of clearance when passing a bicyclist.”

“Because of the increased interest and use in bicycle transportation, full consideration of their safety and mobility on the roadway system is an integral part of Bartlesville’s community and economic development,” Beeman said. “Bicycling promotes an enhanced quality of life, and as such, it is important to incorporate bicycling into daily life by providing transportation opportunities that are safe and efficient.”

Beeman said that many residents, commuters and visitors are hesitant to participate in bicycling due to existing obstacles, including the lack of bicycle infrastructure, connectivity between existing facilities, clear and consistent signage, and awareness of the safest bicycling routes.

“Additionally, Bartlesville has a dominant car culture and general lack of awareness of laws regarding bicycling for both the bicyclists and motorists,” Beeman said. One of the most effective ways to increase respect for cyclists and encourage cycling is to implement ‘Share the Road’ programs and materials which provide bicycle traffic safety information and enforcement directed at both motorists and cyclists.”

Christmas Around the World

Wreaths up for viewing

Holiday wreaths, decorated by 37 local nonprofit organizations, will go to the highest bidder at the Christmas Around the World event sponsored by the Kiwanis Club and the Hilton Garden Inn.

The wreaths are on display now at the Hilton Garden Inn for viewing and the silent auction is set for 5:30 to 8 p.m. Dec. 3.

Guests can enjoy refreshments, five votes for favorite wreaths, door prizes, holiday promotions including raffles and items for sale by local organizations.

Wreaths feature everything from patriotic to a religious theme, country Christmas, elegant flowers and bows, snowmen, Santas and there are several that carry out the Christmas Around the World theme.

“The wreaths represent 37 nonprofits and give them an opportunity to promote, do fundraising and recruit volunteers,” said Karen Wilson, co-chairwoman of the event.

“It’s a little holiday boost and guests will be voting for their favorite.

“Every year we have new organizations and some that take a break and so it fluctuates every year.”

First- and second-place winners will receive cash prizes.

Christmas Around the World Parade Grand Marshal Ed Gordon will be on hand to vote for the wreath that he thinks best carries out the theme.

The winning entry will also carry a cash prize.

The $10 event tickets can be purchased beforehand at www.bartlesvillechristmas.org.

