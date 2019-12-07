TECUMSEH – The Bethel Lady Wildcats rebounded from a season-opening loss, knocked down nine 3-point shots and helped force 22 turnovers in rolling to a 57-47 road victory over the Tecumseh Lady Savages Friday night.

The Tecumseh boys claimed a 58-56 decision in a wild, long game which featured a rash of fouls and a combined 47 attempted free throws.

Bethel 57, Tecumseh 47 (Girls)

Paige Hubler and Kennedy Gregory each recorded 14 points while Kelsie Wood and Parker Stevenson added nine apiece as the Lady Wildcats evened their season record at 1-1.

Hubler drained four 3-point shots on her way to sharing team-high scoring honors and Gregory was 4-of-4 from the floor and 5-of-6 from the foul line in helping out the Bethel offense.

The Lady Wildcats were also solid from the charity stripe, converting 16-of-21 tries.

Tawni Billy had a magnificent night for the Lady Savages in a losing cause as she poured in a game-leading 23 points off 6-of-9 field-goal shooting and gathered in nine rebounds. She hit one trey and was near perfect from the free-throw stripe, connecting on 10-on-11 attempts.

Katelyn LaFrance followed with nine points as she was 5-of-7 from the line for Tecumseh, which dropped to 1-1 on the season.

The Lady Savages held an 8-7 edge after one quarter, but Bethel opened the second with an 8-0 run off back-to-back 3-point jumpers by Gregory and Hubler, along with a pair of Stevenson free throws to make it 15-8.

The Lady Wildcats led the rest of the way, building a 41-28 advantage with 2:16 to go in the third.

Tecumseh got as close as four, 41-37, early in the fourth after a Kenzli Warden 3-pointer and a free throw later to clip the deficit.

Tecumseh 58, Bethel 56 (Boys)

Payden Clutter absorbed a critical charge with seven seconds to go and three Savages scored in double figures as Tecumseh went on an 18-8 run through the fourth quarter to claim the win.

“In the second half, we got a little tempo going and got out in transition and finally knocked down a few shots,” said Tecumseh head coach Bryant Edwards, who saw his Savages improve to 2-0 on the season. “Clutter came up clutch in taking that charge with the game on the line after getting into foul trouble.”

The Wildcats pulled to within 58-56 with 20 seconds to go on two Jesse Tucker free shots. Tecumseh then inbounded the ball and a loose ball was gathered in by Bethel as a timeout was called with 16 seconds remaining.

Gage Porter then fed Drae Wood at the top of the key as Wood zipped down the gut of the lane for an apparent bucket, but was whistled for the charging foul. Ironically, there were two more steals in the waning seconds. Porter swiped a long pass and Emet Longhorn got a steal for the Savages as the buzzer sounded.

Jacob Green, behind a pair of treys, led Tecumseh with 13 points. Longhorn followed with 11 as he canned two 3-point shots as well. Marcus Fuell chipped in 10 points for the winners. Kainan Ryan added nine points and six rebounds and KD Jackson tacked on seven points, including one trey, off the bench.

Wood paced the Wildcats with a game-high 18 points. Three other Bethel players – Devin Acklin, Jesse Tucker and John Gordon - ended up with eight apiece and Jaylon Gordon was next with seven.

The next action for Tecumseh will be Tuesday at Little Axe. Bethel will host the First United Tournament, Dec. 12-14.