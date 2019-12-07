Northeast

Greenleaf: November 27. Elevation normal, water 55 and murky. Blue and channel catfish excellent on cut bait and shad around channels, coves, creek channels, and flats. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows around brush structure and docks. Report submitted by Josey Branch, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.

Kaw: December 2. Elevation normal, water 40s and clear. Crappie good on grubs, jigs, live bait, and minnows around brush structure, coves, creek channels, riprap, and standing timber. Striped bass hybrids, striped bass, white bass, and walleye excellent on grubs, hair jigs, jigs, live bait, sassy shad, and shad below the dam. Blue and channel catfish good on cut bait, goldfish, punch bait, shad, stinkbait, and worms below the dam, and around creek channels, flats, river channel, and river mouth. Report submitted by Spencer Grace, game warden stationed in Kay County.

Keystone: November 28. Elevation above normal, water clear. Blue catfish slow on cut bait below the dam. Report submitted by Karlin Bailey, game warden stationed in Creek County.

Lower Illinois River: November 29. Elevation below normal, water 55 and muddy. Rainbow trout slow on PowerBait below the dam. Water level remains higher than normal. Current flow is 5500 cfs around the clock. Report submitted by Brek Henry, game warden stationed in Sequoyah County.

Perry CCC: December 1. Elevation below normal, water murky. Rainbow trout slow on PowerBait and small lures around coves and shorelines. Report submitted by Stephen Paul, game warden stationed in Noble County.

Sooner: December 1. Elevation normal, water murky. Striped bass hybrids fair on live shad and slabs around the main lake. Saugeye fair on jigs and live shad around riprap. Report submitted by Stephen Paul, game warden stationed in Noble County.

Tenkiller: December 1. Elevation normal, water 40s, murky, and rising. Largemouth, smallmouth, and spotted bass slow on bill baits, crankbaits, plastics, and small lures around creek channels and docks. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows around brush structure. Channel and blue catfish slow around channels and docks. Most fishing reported as slow except some crappie in brush on minnows and jigs water is murky and rising and just slightly above normal. Report submitted by Tony Clark, game warden stationed in Cherokee County.

Webbers Falls: November 27. Elevation normal, water 55 and murky. Blue and channel catfish good on cut bait around channels, coves, creek channels, and flats. Crappie fair on minnows around brush structure. Report submitted by Josey Branch, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.

Northwest

Canton: December 1. Elevation above normal, water clear. Channel catfish fair on shad around the river channel. Crappie slow on jigs around the main lake. Report submitted by Mark Walker, game warden stationed in Blaine County.

Foss: December 2. Elevation 1/2 ft. above normal with gates closed, water mid to high 40s and clear. Crappie slow on jigs around docks. Striped bass hybrids slow to fair on slabs. Catfish slow. Report submitted by Eric Puyear, B & K Bait House.

Ft. Supply: December 3. Elevation normal, water 45 and clear. Walleye slow on jigs below the dam, and around dam and main lake. Channel catfish slow on punch bait and shad around channels, coves, main lake, and shorelines. Report submitted by Jason Badley, game warden stationed in Harper County.

Southeast

Arbuckle: December 2. Elevation 1 1/3 ft. above normal. White crappie good on slab spoons at 35 ft. and along drop-off ledges. Water stained up creeks and clear near the dam. Bass good on shakey head worms, crankbaits and jerk baits at 23-33 ft. along ledges. Bluegill good off Guy Sandy dock. Report submitted by Jack Melton.

Broken Bow: November 29. Elevation above normal, water 61. Largemouth, smallmouth, and spotted bass fair on crankbaits around brush structure and points. Crappie fair on jigs, minnows, and spoons around brush structure and standing timber. Report submitted by Dru Polk, game warden stationed in McCurtain County.

Eufaula: November 29. Elevation above normal, water murky. Channel and blue catfish fair on worms around river channel. Crappie fair on minnows and tube jigs around brush structure and standing timber. Report submitted by Jake Bersche, game warden stationed in McIntosh County.

Hugo: November 29. Elevation above normal, water 56 and murky. Blue, channel, and flathead catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait, dough bait, live bait, shad, stinkbait, and sunfish below the dam, and around channels, main lake, river channel, and shorelines. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows below the dam, and around brush structure, creek channels, main lake, river channel, and standing timber. Report submitted by Andrew Potter, game warden stationed in Choctaw County.

Konawa: November 28. Elevation normal, water 51 and clear. Largemouth bass good on Alabama rig, crankbaits, lipless baits, and plastics around the main lake, points, river channel, and weed beds. Striped hybrid bass and white bass fair on Alabama rig, crankbaits, and live shad around coves, main lake, and river channel. Channel catfish good on chicken liver and stinkbait around coves, creek channels, inlet, and weed beds. Report submitted by Garret Harley, game warden stationed in Seminole County.

Lower mountain Fork: November 29. Elevation normal, water clear. Rainbow trout good on PowerBait, tube jigs, and worms around channels, rocks, and spillway. Report submitted by Mark Hannah, game warden stationed in McCurtain County.

McGee Creek: November 29. Elevation above normal, water 57. Largemouth and spotted bass slow on crankbaits and plastics around channels, points, and standing timber. Crappie slow on minnows around creek channels, river channel, and standing timber. Report submitted by Jay Harvey, game warden stationed in Atoka County.

Pine Creek: November 29. Elevation above normal, water murky. Largemouth bass fair on jigs and spoons around channels and points. Crappie good on jigs, minnows, and spoons around brush structure. Channel catfish fair on chicken liver, cut bait, and hot dogs around the main lake. Report submitted by Mark Hannah, game warden stationed in McCurtain County.

Robert S. Kerr: November 30. Elevation above normal, water murky. Blue and channel catfish good on cut bait, dough bait, punch bait, shad, and stinkbait around channels, creek channels, flats, inlet, main lake, river channel, and river mouth. Report submitted by Allen Couch, game warden stationed in Haskell County.

Sardis: November 27. Elevation above normal, water 52. Largemouth and spotted bass fair on bill baits, crankbaits, jigs, plastics, and spinnerbaits around brush structure, creek channels, points, rocks, shorelines, and standing timber. Blue and channel catfish fair on cut bait and shad around channels, creek channels, flats, and main lake. Crappie fair on hair jigs, jigs, and minnows around brush structure, points, and standing timber. Report submitted by Dane Polk, game warden stationed in Pushmataha County.

Texoma: November 29. Elevation rising, water 58. Striped and white bass good on flukes, live shad, and sassy shad around flats, main lake, and points. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows around brush structure and docks. Flathead catfish fair on live bait around main lake and points. Texoma winter fishing patterns are here. Jug lining has been good on the lake using shad but if anglers want to target flatheads live bait is the ticket. Striped bass are biting live shad as well as dead sticking. Anglers should look for active birds and target that area. Colors included pink, white and clear glitter. Crappie have been biting on nice weather days below docks where structure is present. Seeing most crappie caught on jigs that have some variation of hot pink included. 20ft of water and up seems to hold feeding crappie. Report submitted by Trey Hale, game warden stationed in Bryan County.

Wister: November 29. Elevation above normal, water cloudy. Largemouth and spotted bass good on bill baits, crankbaits, plastics, and spinnerbaits around brush structure, channels, coves, points, and shorelines. Blue and channel catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait, punch bait, and stinkbait below the dam, and around channels, main lake, points, and standing timber. Crappie good on jigs and minnows below the dam, and around brush structure, channels, docks, points, shorelines, and cedar tree structure. Report submitted by Thomas Gillham, game warden stationed in LeFlore County.

Southwest

Waurika: December 3. Elevation 1 1/2 ft. below normal, water low 60s and cloudy. Crappie slow on minnows and tube jigs around docks and rocks. Blue and channel catfish good on cut bait and shad around main lake and shallows. Catfishing has been good as of late. Expect the crappie to pick up in the next few weeks. Report submitted by Matt Farris, game warden stationed in Jefferson County.