Tuesday

Dec 10, 2019 at 4:00 AM


Our December Masters of Manners for Bethel Lower Elementary are front row from left to right Bentley Clark, Eastyn Smith, Brayleigh Foster, Jackson Lees.  Middle row: Allie Hays, Eva Gibbons, Anthongy Wigle, Korbyn Childers, Lilly LeMay.  Back row: Chevelle Wills, London Gamble, Lydia Winchester, Corbyn Baxter, Daxton Barlow.  Not Pictured: Piper Ross, Dixie White.  They were recognized at our Wednesday with Wilbur assembly for “being polite."  They received a Masters of Manners t-shirt, brag tag (like a dog tag), and gift certificates to Dakota’s and Popeye’s.