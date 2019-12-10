The Cherokee Nation hosts several events in December, including 'Christmas on the Square' and the Kenwood Second Annual Christmas Parade.

December 11

Cherokee Nation Registration will be accepting new applications, assisting applicants with missing documents, and answering general questions from applicants at 10837 E. Marshall St. in Tulsa from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Staff will break for lunch from 12-1 p.m. For information, call 918-574-2749.

December 13

Christmas on the Square will be held at the Cherokee National History Museum in Tahlequah from 4–6 p.m. This is a special holiday event with a variety of festive activities available. Take your family photos with Santa Claus and enjoy free cookies and hot chocolate! For more information, go to VisitCherokeeNation.com.

December 18

Cherokee Nation Registration department will be accepting new applications, assisting applicants with missing documents, and answering general questions from applicants at 23205 S. HWY 66 in Claremore from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Staff breaks for lunch from 12–1 p.m. For information, call 918-342-7450.

December 19

Cherokee Nation OBI Blood Drive will be held from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. at the Tsa-La-Gi Community Room at 17793 US-62 in Tahlequah. For more information contact Julie-mccandless@cherokee.org.

December 21

The Kenwood Second Annual Christmas Parade will start at 6 p.m. Come enjoy Christmas cheer and celebrate. For more information contact Stephanie Six at 918-353-2397 or Nathan Six at 918-530-5506. Free and open to the public.

December 24-25

Cherokee Nation’s W.W. Keeler Complex, satellite offices and health centers will be closed in observance of the Christmas holiday. Cherokee Nation W.W. Hastings Hospital urgent care and emergency department as well as other Cherokee Nation emergency services will remain open.

About Cherokee Nation

The Cherokee Nation is the federally recognized government of the Cherokee people and has inherent sovereign status recognized by treaty and law. The seat of tribal government is the W.W. Keeler Complex near Tahlequah, Oklahoma, the capital of the Cherokee Nation. With more than 380,000 citizens, 11,000 employees and a variety of tribal enterprises ranging from aerospace and defense contracts to entertainment venues, Cherokee Nation is one of the largest employers in northeastern Oklahoma and the largest tribal nation in the United States.

