The Bartlesville Art Association had its Christmas party with 80 members attending. Pictured from left to right is incoming president Kathleen Rutledge, outgoing president Amy Jenkins, and 2019 recipients of “Schmoldt Champions of BAA” award, Steve and Diane Leroux.

The Schmoldt award is given to members who have served the association for many years with leadership, time and talent. Steve Leroux was president for three years from 2008 to 2010 and Diane Leroux has coordinated many BAA selling events including the OK Mozart Shop and Winter Gallery Market.