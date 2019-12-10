James Green

James Leroy “Jim” Green, 95, formerly of Pawhuska, died Thursday. Service will be held at 10 a.m., Dec. 10, East Cross United Methodist Church. Interment at Bartlesville Memorial Park Cemetery. Family will receive friends from 5 — 7 pm. Monday at the funeral home. Services under the direction of Arnold Moore & Neekamp Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Bartlesville.

Ima Vincent

Ima Vincent, 85 of Bartlesville died Dec. 6. Service are pending with Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory.

Dorothy Millis

Dorothy Millis, 79 of Bartlesville, died Dec. 6. Service are pending with Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory.

Steven Hart

Steven Mark Hart, 65, of Bartlesville, died Dec. 6. Private family services will be held at a later date. Cremation is under the direction of Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory.

Annette Schreppel

Annette Schreppel, 72 of Bartlesville died December 6. Service are pending with Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory.

Dorothy Burkart

Dorothy Elizabeth Burkart, 97, of Bartlesville, died Dec. 6. Services will be 2 p.m., Dec. 1 at the graveside in Memorial Park Cemetery. Services and interment are under the direction of Arnold Moore & Neekamp Funeral Home.

Gaylen Taylor

Gaylen Taylor, 76, died Dec. 7. Services are pending with Arnold Moore & Neekamp Funeral Home.

Charles Jackson

Charles E. Jackson, 78, died Dec. 8. are under the direction of Arnold Moore & Neekamp Funeral Home. Services are pending.