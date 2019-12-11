State-funded merit scholarships are politically popular. But as college tuition rises, policymakers in some states are starting to rethink financial aid that disproportionately benefits white, wealthy students and often duplicates scholarships awarded by public universities.

Lawmakers in Georgia added a need-based grant last year, as did Utah lawmakers this year. Mississippi and Louisiana are locked in long-running debates over how to best spend aid money as costs rise.

And Utah may be poised to take a radical step: Last month, the Utah State Board of Regents recommended lawmakers eliminate two merit scholarships _ which comprise 90% of annual state financial aid spending _ and instead spend 70% of the state’s $20 million annual financial aid budget on grants for students struggling to pay for college.

“I think the Regents were asking themselves: What’s the best use of finite state funds, and how can we ensure that all Utah students know that college is accessible and available to them?” said Melanie Heath, assistant commissioner for communications and outreach at the Utah System of Higher Education.

While states are spending less per student on higher education than they were about 20 years ago, they’re spending more on financial aid, according to the State Higher Education Executive Officers Association, a membership group based in Boulder, Colo. State financial aid spending has more than doubled since 2000 to $10.6 billion.

Most state aid dollars are spent on grants for low-income and middle-class students. But 10 states and Washington, D.C., spend more than two-thirds of their financial aid budgets on grants that reward students for their high school grades and test scores, regardless of family income.

Merit aid supporters have historically argued that since the federal Pell Grant helps low-income students pay for college, states should spend their financial aid money on a complementary program to reward and retain high-achievers, said Sarah Pingel, a senior policy analyst at Education Commission of the States, an education policy research organization based in Denver.

Some states are starting to question that approach, Pingel said. “College affordability issues are touching so many more students now than they used to.”

To be sure, at least one state is moving in the opposite direction and newly embracing merit aid. Illinois lawmakers created the state’s first state-funded merit scholarship last year, and this year increased its funding by $10 million to $35 million in addition to increasing need-based aid funding by $50 million.

Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker called for more money for both types of grants in his February budget speech, saying he wants to fund merit aid “so we can keep our best and brightest in Illinois.”

But Owens said the largest state-funded merit scholarship, the Regents’ Scholarship, needs updating. His financial aid bill also limited Regents’ awards to ensure the state doesn’t award more money than total tuition and fees and stopped students from using Regents’ money to attend private colleges.

He said the Regents’ Scholarship was created in 2008 to encourage more students to take college-preparatory courses, but since then such coursework has become standard in Utah high schools. “It fulfilled its mission,” he said of the grant. “And our demographics have changed and it’s time to help another group.”

About half of states, including California, Texas and New York, spend little to no money on merit aid. In the Southeast and some Western states, however, almost all state higher education aid money is spent on grants that reward high school achievement.

In some states with large merit aid programs, such as Florida and Mississippi, a $6,195 maximum Pell Grant is still enough to cover all or most of a year’s in-state tuition at public universities.

But advocates for low-income and minority students have challenged state merit aid programs, pointing to data that shows such scholarships disproportionately help wealthy, white students.

Take Louisiana’s Taylor Opportunity Program for Students, or TOPS, which can guarantee recipients close to a full ride at whichever state college or university they attend _ or a $5,718 grant to put toward in-state private university tuition.

About three-quarters of TOPS recipients since 2007 have been white and more than two-thirds have come from families with above-average incomes, a 2019 state report found. Over 18% of recipients came from families that earned $150,000 a year or more.

Although there’s no statutory requirement to fully fund TOPS, there’s tremendous political pressure to do so, said Davante Lewis, public affairs and outreach coordinator for the Louisiana Budget Project, a left-leaning think tank based in Baton Rouge.

The state report did have some good news for TOPS supporters. The grant could be encouraging more high schoolers to complete a college-preparatory curriculum: In 2018 about 87% of Louisiana high school graduates had completed courses required for a TOPS award.

That said, starting with 2014’s incoming freshmen, all Louisiana high school students must complete a TOPS-eligible curriculum to graduate, according to the state education department.

Data on Mississippi’s three major state-funded financial aid programs tells a similar story. Mississippi offers a merit scholarship, a need-based grant with a merit component, and a scholarship that’s need-exclusive _ meaning students whose families cannot afford to put any money toward college tuition cannot qualify.

The need-exclusive grant was created in the 1990s, said Jennifer Rogers, director of student financial aid for the state higher education system. “The thinking among the Mississippi legislature at the time was, well, lower-income students have access to the Pell Grant, and we’re going to provide this as an incentive for more of the middle-income families to make college affordable,” she said.

Almost three-quarters of Mississippians awarded state financial aid in 2017-18 were white, according to the Mississippi Office of Student Financial Aid’s latest annual report, even though whites make up less than 60% of the state’s total population. Almost half came from families with incomes over $75,000.

It’s not clear if scholarships aimed at high achievers help keep those students in Mississippi, Rogers said. “We have some studies that show it’s not necessarily fulfilling that purpose,” she said, although the state’s college presidents argue otherwise.