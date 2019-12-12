Denis Pringle, 62, died Dec. 1, 2019.
Denis Pringle, 62, died Dec. 1, 2019.
His memorial service will be at 3 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 12, at University Heights Baptist Church in Stillwater.
Strode Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
