Centenarians of Oklahoma welcomed Mildred Harrison of Bartlesville into the Centenarian Hall of Fame on the occasion of her 100th birthday. Harrison makes everyone laugh with her wonderful sense of humor. Her advice for a good life, “be happy and be nice to everyone.”

If you know an Oklahoma citizen who is near 100 years of age or older and would like to have them honored (at no cost) with a biography, an award certificate and a golden Okie pin, contact Gloria Helmuth 918-510-0150 or centenariansok.com.