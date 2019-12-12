MEEKER – Jacob Martin was named Most Valuable Player and was among 11 Meeker Bulldogs earning District 2A-2 football honors, it was recently announced.

Meeker's Dakota Gabbert was selected as District 2A-2 Offensive Player of the Year, Jarrett Marks was chosen Receiver of the Year, Kyle Cousins nabbed the Offensive Lineman of the Year award. Xavier Masquas was Outside Linebacker of the Year. Nick Redding was Injured Player of the Year.

D.J. Howell was named District 2A-2 Coach of the Year after guiding the Bulldogs to an 8-4 record, a runner-up finish in the district and an appearance in the second round of the 2A playoffs.

Five other Bulldogs – Caden Wolford, J.J. Bloomer, Brenden Alexander, Zach Cook and Caden Chapman - earned all-district accolades as well.

Martin, playing quarterback, carried the ball 215 times for 1,126 yards for a 5.2 yards-per-carry average while scoring 13 touchdowns. He rushed for 100 or more yards five times this season. He was also 10-4-of-223 passing for 1,266 yards and seven touchdowns.

On the defensive side of the ball, Martin registered a team-leading three interceptions while totaling 33 tackles, including one for lost yardage.

Gabbert caught 31 passes for 233 yards and four touchdowns and Marks was on the receiving end of 10 passes for 136 yards and one TD.

Masquas totaled three quarterback sacks to go with his 35 tackles and recovered a fumble.

Wolford scored 23 touchdowns while running for 1,540 yards on 201 carries for a 7.7 yards-per-carry average.

Bloomer compiled five quarterback sacks and had 10 tackles for loss as he totaled 41 tackles. Redding had eight tackles in five games before going down with an injury. Alexander had one sack and a fumble recovery during the year and Zach Cook caught 14 passes for 235 yards and a pair of scores. Chapman ended up with four tackles.

