Another big week of high school basketball tournaments is upon us as the Shawnee Lady Wolves and Wolves face the host teams in the Tulsa Bishop Kelley Invitational, beginning Thursday, while Bethel High School hosts the First United Bank Classic, involving four area high schools.

Shawnee's Lady Wolves, 0-1 on the season, will face Bishop Kelley at 7 p.m. tonight while the 1-0 Wolves square off with Kelley at 8:30 p.m.

The winning teams advance to Friday night action while the losers will play in the consolation bracket on Friday afternoon. Jenks or Tulsa Memorial will be the possible Friday opponents for the Shawnee girls while Sapulpa or Tulsa McLain will be the potential foes for the Shawnee boys.

Coach Ron Arthur's Wolves claimed a 63-43 road decision in their 2019-20 season opener at El Reno on Dec. 3. Isaiah Willis, a 6-foot, 5-inch junior, tossed in 17 points, grabbed six rebounds and blocked four shots to fuel Shawnee to that come-from-behind victory.

Sophomore Tanner Morris followed with 11 points and junior Joe Maytubby registered a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds for the Wolves.

The Lady Wolves, of head coach Wendi Wells, were plagued by 22 turnovers and managed to convert only 7-of-19 free shots in falling at El Reno, 55-43.

Aubrie Megehee had a double-double with 14 points and 13 rebounds in a losing effort for SHS.

Bethel's First United Bank Classic, set for the B.E. Cantrell Fieldhouse, will feature Bethel, Tecumseh, McLoud and Chandler.

Today's girls tournament schedule will begin bright and early at 10 a.m. as Perkins-Tryon battles Bridge Creek. Other first-round girls games include McLoud against Byng at 1 p.m., Tecumseh against Silo at 4 p.m. and Bethel against Chandler at 7 p.m.

The first-round games on the boys side include: Chandler against Bridge Creek at 11:30 a.m.; Byng against Silo at 2:30 p.m.; Tecumseh against Perkins-Tryon at 5:30 p.m. and Bethel against McLoud at 8:30 p.m.

Action begins at 10 a.m. on Friday and Saturday as well at the B.E. Cantrell Fieldhouse.

Prague is hosting the Chamber Czech Holiday Classic beginning today and Seminole will play in the Okemah Tournament.

Prague's girls will face Cleveland today in the opening round at 7 p.m. while the Prague boys will meet Noble in the first round at 8:30 p.m.

Other games in the girls' bracket are: John Marshall against Holland Hall at 10 a.m., Casady against Noble at 1 p.m. and Clinton against Carl Albert at 4 p.m.

On the boys' side it will be Holland Hall against the Deer Creek JV at 11:30 a.m.; Cleveland against Clinton in the 2:30 p.m. contest and the Carl Albert JV against Casady at 5:30 p.m.

