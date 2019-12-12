Two school records were established Tuesday as the Shawnee High School swim teams won a home dual over Tulsa Booker T. Washington High School at the Shawnee Family YMCA pool.

The Lady Wolves' 400-yard freestyle relay team of Piper McNeil, Aspen Chapline, Eva Webb and Isabel Webb captured first and swam a 3:55 to break the previous school record of 4:10.51, set in 2017 by Leticia Cervantes, Jayden McGee, Dottie Lee and Brenna Grien.

McNeil, a freshman, also set a new school record in the 500 freestyle with a time of 5:15.44 in claiming first. The previous record was set in 2003 by Kirby Venzin at 5:36.20.

Shawnee, girls and boys combined, had 21 first-place finishes at Tuesday's meet. The combined team scores were Shawnee 816 and Tulsa Washington 716.

McNeil not only won the 500 freestyle but took first in the 100 butterfly with a time of 58.97 seconds.

Two other Lady Wolves won two individual events. Eva Webb, a freshman, captured the 200 individual medley in 2:25.53 and the 100 freestyle in 59.78. Isabel Webb, a junior, claimed the top spot in the 50 freestyle in 26.89 and the 100 backstroke in 1:06.51.

A pair of Shawnee swimmers won one individual event. Junior Aspen Chapline captured the 200 freestyle in 2:13.42 and freshman Natalie Selman took the 100 breaststroke in 1:19.61.

The Lady Wolves' 200 medley relay team of Selman, sophomore Blair Brock, junior Breanna Lee and junior Jordyn Sateren won the 200 medley relay in 2:13.15.

McNeil, Chapline, Eva Webb and Isabel Webb claimed first in the 200 freestyle in 1:48.03 and that same foursome took the 400 freestyle relay as well in 3:55.19.

Finishing second for the Shawnee girls were Chapline in the 100 backstroke (1:11.25) and Brock in the 100 breaststroke.

Placing third for the Lady Wolves were Selman in the 200 freestyle (2:22.90), Sateren in the 50 freestyle (29.33) and Lee in the 100 butterfly (1:20.29).

BOYS

Sophomore Josh Coons, junior Trent Ogden and senior Brodie Morris each won two events for Shawnee on the boys' side.

Coons captured the 200 individual medley in 2:19 and 100 butterfly in 59.68 seconds. Ogden topped the field in the 50 freestyle (23.24 seconds) and the 100 backstroke (59.09). Morris won the 100 freestyle (51.48) and 100 breaststroke (1:05.76).

The Wolves' Thurman Lee, a freshman, took first in the 500 freestyle with a time of 5:38.61.

Shawnee's boys won three relays in the event.

Ogden, senior Kiergan Gibson, Coons and Morris combined to win the 200 medley relay in 1:48.56. In the 200 freestyle relay, junior Troy Rakestraw, Lee, junior Ryan Staal and Coons captured first with a time of 1:44.09. Ogden, Rakestraw, Gibson and Morris topped the field in 3:36.77.

Runner-up honors for the Shawnee boys included: Lee in the 200 freestyle (2:02.96), junior Austin Smallwood in the 200 individual medley (2:32.44), Staal in the 100 butterfly (1:01.32), Gibson in the 100 freestyle (55.43), sophomore Bryce Holter in the 500 freestyle (5:55.28) and Gibson in the 100 breaststroke (1:06.69).

Holter was third in the 200 freestyle (2:09.33) and Staal ended up third in the 100 backstroke (1:04.87) for the Wolves. Shawnee's 400 freestyle relay team of Holter, freshman Vincent Tash, Smallwood and senior Jordan Camacho claimed third in 4:13.95.

Note: Report compiled by Sports Editor Brian Johnson.