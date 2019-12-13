The holiday season is full of traditions, and one local venue is hosting its own “musical tradition” tonight.

Each year Sterling’s welcomes singer-songwriter Ann-Janette Webster into their ‘Publick House’ for her “Let Your Heart be Light: Annual Christmas Show.”

Webster and her trio will entertain music lovers with favorite holiday tunes as well as Webster’s original Christmas songs from 6 to 8 p.m. tonight.

“We are really excited to be at Sterling’s Friday for what’s become our “Annual Christmas” Show,” said Webster. “Jim Curd and the Sterling’s crew are so wonderful to have us in at such a festive time each year. We look forward to playing our own fun arrangements of Christmas songs and several new songs from our Christmas CD, “Let Your Heart Be Light.” So, it should be a fun and special time.”

Webster — on vocals and piano — will be joined by Donn McCallister on percussion and Mike Hough on upright bass from 6 to 8 p.m. tonight at the popular eatery. In addition to Webster’s original songs, celebrants will be treated to Holiday pop favorites like “Let it Snow,” “Santa Baby” and “I’ve Got My Love to Keep Me Warm” as well as Webster’s arrangements of well-known carols like “Joy to the World” and “I Saw Three Ships.”

The “Annual Christmas Show” often welcomes special guests to sing and audience members to sing-a-long through the evening. Webster and her group are known for Christmas performances and their unique treatment of familiar holiday songs. They also enjoy sharing songs from Webster’s “Light Your Heart Be Light Album” — released last December — which features five well-known covers and eight original, seasonal songs varying in style and genre that range from quietly introspective to bold and joyful.

Webster hopes with her album to add to people’s catalog of favorite holiday music, with a few new Christmas songs that look at a familiar story in a new and different light.

“The songs on the Christmas album help to draw me back to the meaning of the season — and I hope they help others do that as well,” said Webster “Plus, the tunes are really “Christmasy” and fun — choirs singing, bells ringing and whole deal! I’d be honored for people to add these songs to their holiday collection.”

Copies of CDS and download cards for “Let Your Heart Be Light” will be available at the Sterling’s show Friday and are available digitally on iTunes, Spotify and wherever people download music.

More information on the artist and samples of Ann-Janette Webster’s music can be found at www.ann-janette.com. Webster and her trio play music from 6 to 8 p.m. tonight at Sterling’s Grille 2905 E. Frank Phillips. For more information call 918-335-0707.