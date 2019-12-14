TULSA — Shawnee overcame 18 turnovers by holding Tulsa Memorial to 16% field-goal shooting in a 32-20 consolation triumph at the Bishop Kelley Invitational Friday.

The Lady Wolves never trailed after scooting out to a 7-2 lead after one quarter. Neither team scored the first four minutes of the game.

Shawnee led 16-7 at the intermission.

Esabella Ramirez led Shawnee (1-2) with 10 points and seven rebounds. Aubrie Megehee, who totaled 21 points Thursday in a 42-40 first-round loss to Bishop Kelley, left Friday’s game in the first half because of an injury but returned to action. She finished with six points.

Amaya Martinez collected seven points and five rebounds for the victors while Alesia Thomas finished with six points.

Shawnee was 8 of 13 from the line for 61.5 % and 11 of 34 from the field for 32.6%. The Lady Wolves were 2 of 6 from beyond the 3-point line. Coach Wendi Wells’ squad outrebounded Memorial 27-20.

Shawneew was also credited with four blocks.

Shawnee’s largest lead was 28-14 with 2:45 remaining.

Shawnee, ranked 10th, will contest Tulsa Edison in today’s 1 p.m. consolation championship game.

Note: Report compiled by contributing writer Fred Fehr.