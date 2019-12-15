(BPT) - Tis the season for festive holiday gatherings with family and friends. Whether hosting your first or fifteenth celebration, you want your home to be ready to impress. Here are five simple ways to make sure your home is merry and bright for the holidays.

1. Refresh kitchen counters

Since the kitchen is where people mingle the most, don’t leave old, dirty caulk to be the focal point behind your delicious holiday spread! Spruce up your countertop and backsplash by removing and replacing the old caulk. Consider using a caulk that’s formulated specifically to ward off dirt and mold, like DAP Kwik Seal Ultra Sealant. It not only repels water, liquids, soap scum, stains and dirt, but it’s backed by a lifetime mold and mildew resistance guarantee so the sealant stays clean and keeps the area looking fresh and new.

2. Repair imperfections and paint on walls

It’s inevitable that scuffs and scratches will appear on walls over time. A fresh coat of paint in key areas, like the living room, bathroom and guest bedroom, will help the entire home feel clean and fresh. Be sure to first prep walls by filling holes and cracks with a spackling for a smooth finished surface. DAP DryDex Spackling takes the guess work out of dry time with a unique indicator that goes on pink and dries white so you know when it’s ready to sand and paint.

3. Clean and prep the floors

If you have the time, schedule a carpet cleaning for the week before your guests are scheduled to arrive. And, consider applying a fast-drying polish to hardwood floors for a squeaky clean finish. It’s also a good idea to keep a multi-surface vacuum in an easy-to-access location for quick spot cleans and pick-ups.

4. Salvage broken holiday décor

Don’t fret when you pull out holiday décor and ornaments from storage and find a few have broken. Instead, grab a strong, fast-setting glue to make simple, long-lasting repairs before guests arrive. DAP’s RapidFuse All Purpose Adhesive is perfect because it sets in just 30 seconds and is two times more durable than other super glues - there’s even a plastic primer available that will help with hard-to-fix plastic décor. Making these quick fixes yourself is worth it to save these cherished items!

5. Update decorative accessories

Small updates like adding plants, rugs and throws to your space are low-cost but high-impact. Lighting is another quick change that can really help warm a space. Consider swapping out the shades on your lamps or installing updated light fixtures for an entirely new look, but for a fraction of the cost.

With these easy tips, there’s still plenty of time to have your home feeling festive and fresh all the way through the New Year!