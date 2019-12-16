INTEGRIS Grove Hospital and INTEGRIS Miami Hospital were both awarded an 'A' in fall 2019 Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade, a national distinction recognizing their achievements protecting patients from harm and providing safer health care. The Leapfrog Group is an independent national watchdog organization driven by employers and other purchasers of health care committed to improving health care quality and safety for consumers and purchasers. The Safety Grade assigns an 'A', 'B', 'C', 'D' or 'F' grade to all general hospitals across the country based on their performance in preventing medical errors, injuries, accidents, infections and other harms to patients in their care.

"We are extremely proud of our providers and employees who continue to make patient safety a top priority," said Jonas Rabel, president of INTEGRIS Grove and Miami. "The 'A' grade is just further proof that at our hospitals, we provide exceptional care to our patients."

"'A' hospitals show us their leadership is protecting patients from preventable medical harm and error," said Leah Binder, president and CEO of The Leapfrog Group. "It takes genuine commitment at every level - from clinicians to administrators to the board of directors - and we congratulate the teams who have worked so hard to earn this A."

Developed under the guidance of a national Expert Panel, the Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade uses 28 measures of publicly available hospital safety data to assign grades to more than 2,600 U.S. acute-care hospitals twice per year. The Hospital Safety Grade's methodology is peer-reviewed and fully transparent, and the results are free to the public.

INTEGRIS Grove Hospital and INTEGRIS Miami Hospital were awarded an 'A' grade, when Leapfrog announced grades for the fall 2019 update. To see INTEGRIS Grove Hospital and INTEGRIS Miami Hospital 's full grade details, learn how employers can help, and access patient tips for staying safe in the hospital, visit hospitalsafetygrade.org and follow The Leapfrog Group on Twitter and Facebook.

About The Leapfrog Group

Founded in 2000 by large employers and other purchasers, The Leapfrog Group is a national nonprofit organization driving a movement for giant leaps forward in the quality and safety of American health care. The flagship Leapfrog Hospital Survey collects and transparently reports hospital performance, empowering purchasers to find the highest-value care and giving consumers the lifesaving information they need to make informed decisions. The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade, Leapfrog's other main initiative, assigns letter grades to hospitals based on their record of patient safety, helping consumers protect themselves and their families from errors, injuries, accidents and infections.