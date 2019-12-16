The Grove Lady Red took third place at the Vinita tournament over the weekend going 2-1.

The tournament was play across Thursday, Friday and Saturday December 12-14.

Grove 66, Miami 21

In the first round of tournament play, the Lady Red beat Miami Lady Wardogs 66-21.

Broken Arrow 44, Grove 41

The Lady Red lost their first game of the season to 6A Broken Arrow in the second round. Grove was down three with just a few seconds remaining. Head Coach Richard Bassett called a time out and set up a play to get a three-pointer. It was very similar to the famous Valparaiso play when Bryce Drew hit a game winner in the NCAA tournament. The Lady Red executed it perfectly but the shot that would force overtime didn’t fall.

Rory Geer lead the team with 13 points. She added 7 rebounds, 3 assists, and 2 steals. Elizabeth Cash had 8 points, 5 rebounds, and 1 assist. Anna Bacon had 6 points, 3 rebounds, and 1 steal. Baylee Gregg added 5 points, 5 rebounds, and 3 assists. Kolby Boyett had 4 points, 2 rebounds, 1 assist, and 1 steal. Megan Gibbs had 2 points, 1 rebound, and 1 blocked shot. Mikalle Pair had 2 points, 2 rebounds, and 2 steals. Dawn Blake had 1 point, 1 rebound, and 1 steal.

Grove 37, Lincoln Christian 35

The Lady Red then faced Lincoln Christian in the third place game. Grove would get the win and the third place plaque.

The Lady Red are now 5-1 on the season and will be on the road at Collinsville on Tuesday, December 17.

Lady Red Schedule

12/3 v. Coweta W 60-56 2OT

12/6 v. Tahlequah W 48-38

12/10 @ Jay W 82-23

12/12 vs. Miami @ Vinita Tournament W 66-21

12/13 vs. Broken Arrow@ Vinita Tournament L 44-41

12/14 vs. Lincoln Christian @ Vinita Tournament W 37-35

12/17 @ Collinsville 6 p.m.

1/7 @ Skiatook 6 p.m.

1/14 @ Pryor 6 p.m.

1/17 vs. Glenpool 6 p.m.

1/21 vs. Claremore 6 p.m.

1/23 @ Jay Tournament TBA

1/24 @ Jay Tournament TBA

1/25 @ Jay Tournament TBA

1/28 @ Coweta 6 p.m.

1/31 @ Tahlequah 6 p.m.

2/4 vs. Collinsville 6 p.m.

2/7 vs. Skiatook 6 p.m.

2/8 vs. Jay 6 p.m.

2/11 @ Glenpool 6 p.m.

2/17 @ Claremore 6 p.m.