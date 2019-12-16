OBU is hosting a youth apologetics conference Saturday, March 7, 2020, on its main campus in Shawnee. The conference is titled “Generation ‘Why?’ – Reasonable Faith in a Post-Christian Age,” and is a one-day-only conference for youth groups and students.

The conference is designed to equip students from middle school, high school and college to be prepared and effective defenders of the faith. Students will learn about the rational foundations that show how the Christian faith is true while gaining practical tools to show others the truth about their faith.

The conference will feature many speakers including Megan Almon from the Life Training Institute, Melissa Cain Travis from Houston Baptist University and Tawa Anderson from OBU. Breakout sessions will be taught by Tripp Almon, Alan Bandy, Chris Jones, Kolby King, Shane Pruitt, Robert Stewart, Michael Strauss and James Walker. The breakout sessions will discuss numerous topics that are relevant to students including “Engaging Other Religions,” “Applied Apologetics,” “Sexuality and Contemporary Culture,” “Biblical Apologetics” and “Science and God.” Full speaker bios and a detailed conference schedule are available at www.okbu.edu/genwhy.

The cost of the conference is $10 per person, $60 per group for groups with 6 to 14 people, and $70 per group for groups of 15 or more. The conference will begin at 9 a.m. and end at 5 p.m.

For more information and to register, visit www.okbu.edu/genwhy.