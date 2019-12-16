The Shawnee Public Library commemorates the holiday season with multiple activities in mid-December.

Join the library and staff for the following events, taking place both inside the library, 101 N. Philadelphia Ave., and in the community:

Children’s Holiday Story Time at First United Bank, 2675 N. Harrison Ave., 3:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 19 – the library’s popular story time goes on the road for come-and-go crafts, music and stories for children.

Christmas Campfire at Shawnee Mall, 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 20 – Gather around the fireplace for hot chocolate and an evening of stories at the mall.

Lost Letters to Santa: Mystery Event for Tweens, 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 21 – For tweens in fourth through sixth grades, it’s a morning of solving a mystery of what happened to Santa’s lost letters.

Holiday Movie Madness, 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21 – All ages are invited to a family-friendly, G-rated holiday movie.

For more information, visit the library, call 275-6353 or go online to www.pioneerlibrarysystem.org/shawnee.