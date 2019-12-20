A talented group of Bartlesville youth has been invited to sing at Clay Cooper’s Country Music Express in Branson, Mo. Dec. 20. They have the opportunity to open up on Saturday Dec. 21 for the Branson Belle, and that evening at Dick Clarks Legends in Concert . They will round out their tour Sunday Dec. 22 at Dolly Parton’s Stampede Branson.

Nine students from Everett Music Studio Bartlesville area were selected to perform during Winter Break 2019. These students, who range from 4-18 years old, rehearse together for hours to learn the music and the choreography. They then submitted a five minute video to the talent casting department with hopes of being selected said Everett. Everyone was thrilled when we received the word we had been chosen to perform. This is always an exciting time. This is Everett Music’s 11th time making the trek three and a half hours from Bartlesville to Branson. This year is a Christmas show with favorites such as Mr. Grinch, Candy Cane Lane and many traditional songs such as Silent Night and Mary Did You Know?

The studio draws students from Northeast Oklahoma and Southeast Kansas. Most of the students are from Bartlesville however, two are from Caney, Kan., one is from Skiatook and one from Pawhuska.

“My desire is to help the students gain confidence and grow musically. I take students from all levels of musicality and within 2-4 years. They work hard to achieve lead roles in our local Children’s Musical Theater, contracts with agents, or scholarships to utilize their skills they learn here at EMS. I am very auditory and can just listen and hear their potential and know where they can end up with hard work and dedication. My philosophy is… the more you do the higher you get on the ladder of success. I am very excited about this group of students, as they are so sweet and get along so well.” Everett said.

Everett knows what it means to sing and perform. From 1989-1997 she sang second alto with the Voices of Liberty which was an 8 member a capella group that was staged in EPCOT’s American Adventure. She also traveled as a back up singer for Laranelle Harris a gospel singer. She began her Bartlesville music studio in 2007 after moving her from Florida where she owned and operated a talent agency.

If you would like to find out more information about Everett Music Studios and Productions located in Bartlesville, visit www.everettmusicstudios.org 918-895-5480