Navigating through an ocean of red and green gift bundles, local Salvation Army volunteers and staff spent Thursday morning spreading cheer to hundreds in the community.

Navigating through an ocean of red and green gift bundles, local Salvation Army volunteers and staff spent Thursday morning spreading cheer to hundreds in the community.

Christmas music filled the air on the corner of Union and 9th Street as food items and presents were hoisted into the vehicles of dozens of Angel Tree families.

Gift wrapping supplies were included as part of the holiday care packages.