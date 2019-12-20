The Shawnee Wolves recorded falls from Brenner James, Angelo Reyes and Jose Cervantes but it wasn't enough Thursday night as visiting Piedmont posted a 41-27 dual decision in wrestling action at the SHS Performing Arts and Athletic Center.

Shawnee, which dropped to 3-2 on the season, had the upper-hand at 24-13 after the 152-pound match, but managed just one more victory as the Wildcats won five of the final six matches of the dual. Three of those five wins came via pins.

“We wrestled hard for the most part. We just need to trust our training a little more,” said Shawnee head coach Nik Turner. “We had some weights where we didn't have the killer instinct. We had about six or seven weights where we wrestled hard and represented our brand. Hats off to Piedmont. They wrestled well.”

Besides the three pins from James at 120 pounds, Reyes at 126 and Cervantes at 138, the Wolves three other winners – Jordan Lomeli at 132, Spencer Rochelle at 152 and Kyle Helie – each claimed decisions.

Shawnee spotted Piedmont an early 9-0 win as the Wolves forfeited at 106 and Christien Taylor suffered a hard-fought 9-8 loss at 113.

But Shawnee got rolling, winning four straight matches in capturing a 21-9 lead.

James got the Wolves' momentum rolling when he pinned Lain Sharp in 4:41 at 120 pounds. James dominated the match, having an 8-0 lead after one period and upping the advantage to 10-0 through two.

Then at 126, Reyes overcame a 9-5 deficit through two periods, to pin Alan Flores in 4:38 to put Shawnee on top 12-9.

Lomeli then hiked the Wolves' lead to 15-9 when he claimed a 9-5 decision over Levi Buckridge at 132. Lomeli had a comeback of his own as he trailed 5-2 after two periods.

Cervantes then got the fall at 2:58 in dominating fashion over Jayce Jante at 138. Cervantes had a 5-0 advantage through one period before picking up the pin in the second to inflate Shawnee's lead to 21-9.

However, the Wolves' Martin Nunez, competing for the first time this season, dropped a major decision to Kolten Luschen at 145 which pulled Piedmont within 21-13.

One of the more exciting matches of the night came at 152 as Rochelle rallied for a 13-9 decision after falling behind after the first period, 2-1, and after the second period, 9-8. That put Shawnee's advantage back to 24-13.

Cade Chamblin, also wrestling for the first time this season for the Wolves, lost by a fall at 160. Shawnee's Sam Anderson then lost a major decision at 170 as the Wildcats pulled within 24-23.

Helie's 9-5 decision at 182 temporarily interrupted the Wildcat momentum to push the Wolves' lead to 27-23.

But that concluded the Shawnee scoring as Piedmont won by a forfeit at 195 while Logan Cash (at 220) and Kantynn Kaseca (heavyweight) were victims of falls.

The Shawnee wrestlers will compete in the Norman High School Tournament on Saturday.