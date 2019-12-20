The Mongols Motorcycle Club, NEOK Chapter, presented the Bartlesville Blue Star Mothers, Oklahoma Chapter 19, with a generous donation of more than $2,000 from its recent fundraiser.

The Blue Star Mothers is a 501C3 non-profit that supports service members and local veterans. All proceeds from this fundraiser will be used to provide monthly care packages of food and personal hygiene items to currently deployed service members.

Other motorcycle clubs participating in the recent event included Raiders MC, Lost Legion MC, Diamondbacks MC, Dirty Bandannas MC, Forty Sixers MC, Divine Providence MC and American Vikings RC.