WEWOKA — Katyanna Andrews tormented Wewoka for the second time in two weeks as Seminole’s girls stormed to a 59-44 victory Friday night.

Andrews deposited a game-high 26 points, including four 3-pointers. Three of her treys came in the third quarter as Seminole went on a 23-11 tear for a commanding 48-26 lead. Her other 3-pointer came in the fourth quarter.

When the teams collided Dec. 6, Andrews tallied 28 points in Seminole’s 71-43 win.

Friday, the teams were tied at 8 after one quarter but Seminole went up 25-15 at the half.

Wewoka was led in scoring by Tamia Primeaux with 12 and Trinity Mitchell with nine.

Seminole (5-2) is ranked 22nd in Class 4A.

Seminole was 9-of-13 from the free-throw line as Andrews went 4-of-4.

Wewoka was just 6-of-14 at the charity stripe.

The Lady Chieftains prevailed despite a season-high 23 turnovers.

Boys

Wewoka 50, Seminole 45

Kolby Stephens supplied 21 points and Christian Sipes-Louie added 15, igniting Wewoka to its sixth victory against two losses.

Sipes-Louie knocked down four 3-point field goals as Wewoka avenged an earlier 59-54 setback to Seminole.

Senior Cepado Wilkins spearheaded Seminole’s scoring with 22 and Adam O’Daniel added 10. Hunter Wurtz of Seminole was accurate on three 3-pointers to finish with nine points.

Seminole (4-3) was 11-of-15 from the free-throw stripe as Wilkins was 9-of-10.

“Cepado kept us in the game with sheer toughness,” Seminole coach Josh Edenborough said. “He played a tough game.”

Wilkins and Stephens both tallied 17 second-half points.

“It was a great game, back-and-forth, an absolute battle,” Edenborough said. “They made a few more plays. It was a classic Seminole-Wewoka game with huge momentum swings. We’ve played eight of these games since I’ve been here, and it’s absolutely the most fun I could ever have, a great Oklahoma basketball experience.”

Both Seminole squads will resume play Jan. 7 at Prague.

Note: Report compiled by contributing writer Fred Fehr.